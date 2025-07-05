Congestion pricing reducing traffic in NYC, increasing revenue after first 6 months, officials say

Saturday marks six months since congestion pricing started in New York City.

Under the program, drivers are tolled for entering the congestion zone, which covers all of Manhattan below 60th Street.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials are touting the program as a success. Revenue from the program is forecast to reach $500 million this year, allowing the MTA to move forward with $15 billion in crucial improvements across subways, buses, as well as the Long Island and Metro-North railroads, officials said. Those projects include adding elevators and other accessibility measures at subway and railroad stations, new subway cars and signals, and more.

"Congestion pricing has been a huge success"

Hochul said the program has not only improved traffic in New York City, but across the region. Officials said the number of vehicles entering the congestion relief zone is down by 11% since the program launched, meaning 67,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone per day, or 10 million fewer vehicles overall in the zone since the start of the program.

"Six months in, it's clear: congestion pricing has been a huge success, making life in New York better," Hochul said. "In New York, we dare to do big things, and this program represents just that - traffic is down throughout the region, business is booming, transit ridership is up, and we are making historic upgrades to our transit system."

Hochul also made reference to ongoing challenges to the program from the Trump administration. Back in April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent officials a letter warning "New York risks serious consequences" for keeping congestion pricing in place. In May, the state was granted a restraining order that kept the cameras on.

"We've also fended off five months of unlawful attempts from the federal government to unwind this successful program and will keep fighting - and winning - in the courts. The cameras are staying on," Hochul said.

"Congestion relief is a massive success and validation of the initiative keeps pouring in. The program is achieving all of its goals in terms of traffic reduction, increased travel speeds, safety, noise reduction and more. And not only is Congestion Relief delivering all the projected benefits – and more – it's also proving that New York State government can effectively execute major, ambitious initiatives that improve the quality of life in ways New Yorkers notice and appreciate," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Benefits extend beyond traffic improvements, officials say

Officials cited a report by the Regional Plan Association which used data from Waze that indicated delays are down by 25% in the congestion relief zone and 9% across the metropolitan region, as well as 14% in parts of Bergen County, N.J. Rush hour delays at the Holland Tunnel have declined by 65% since the start of the program, officials said. Crashes in the congestion zone were also down 14%, and injuries down 15%.

Honking and vehicle noise complaints to 311 in the zone had declined by 45%.

Meanwhile, transit ridership is up. There's been a 7% increase in subway ridership compared to the same time last year. Bus ridership was up 12%. Long Island Rail Road ridership was up 8% and Metro-North was up 6%. In addition, subway on-time performance has also improved, clocking in at 85% in May, the best ever recorded outside of the pandemic.

Officials estimate the 21 minutes commuters are saving on an average trip also brings a significant economic impact, allowing businesses to make more deliveries at lower cost. They estimate the annual value of those savings at $1.3 billion.

They also said that the number of pedestrians in the relief zone has increased 8.4%, which is a greater than the 2.7% increase outside the zone. That adds up to more business in the zone, officials said.