Congestion pricing in New York City is about to start after years of turmoil and legal challenges

NEW YORK -- The countdown to congestion pricing in New York City is almost over. Starting Sunday at midnight, drivers will pay a toll to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street.

A judge cleared the way for New York to activate the toll readers on Jan. 5 by quashing a New Jersey lawsuit that sought to block congestion pricing from going into effect late Friday night.

Attorneys for New Jersey filed an appeal for an emergency stay to delay the start of congestion pricing, but Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says a Court of Appeals rejected it Saturday. The court will still hear full arguments in New Jersey's appeal at a later time, but that won't happen until after congestion pricing goes into effect Sunday.

The new $9 tolls will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, according to the MTA. Drivers will pay $2.25 outside of peak hours.

It follows years of planning and turmoil between critics and supporters of the MTA tolling plan, which includes limited exceptions to paying full price to enter the Congestion Relief Zone.

"I think it's good for all the traffic coming in an out of the city," said John Anatole, an Upper West Side resident. "We should have done it earlier, but I'm glad that we're finally getting it done now."

"They should postpone it again. It serves no purpose. It costs too much ... it's not going to reduce traffic at all," another New Yorker said.

Congestion pricing clears last-minute legal challenge

A last-minute court battle to halt congestion pricing ended late Friday night when a federal judge sided with New York and refused to issue an injunction after nearly four hours.

Attorneys representing New Jersey argued congestion pricing would cause irreversible harm to Garden State residents, but the judge determined they were unable to make the case. Specifically, they argued residents living near the George Washington Bridge will be adversely impacted because drivers will try to avoid the new toll at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels and take The George instead.

"We respectfully disagree with today's decision," said Randy Mastro, an attorney representing New Jersey.

Mastro said he plans to appeal the judge's ruling.

Janno Lieber, chair and CEO of the MTA, said congestion pricing will go forward no matter what.

"After untold numbers of lawsuits and lots of fighting in the press, the time for debating and lawsuits is over. It's time to get to work making this new initiative a success for New York," Lieber said.

More than a week before the New Jersey judge made his ruling, two New York judges refused to delay congestion pricing any further.

New York's congestion pricing plan is the first of its kind in the U.S.