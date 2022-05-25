Antonio Delgado to be sworn in as New York's new lieutenant governor

Antonio Delgado to be sworn in as lieutenant governor

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York's new lieutenant governor is set to take office Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says Congressman Antonio Delgado will be sworn in during a ceremony at 4 p.m. upstate.

The governor also says she will issue a proclamation for a special election to fill Delgado's Hudson Valley congressional seat once he officially resigns from the House. Delgado has said he would do that today too.

He replaces former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned last month after being indicted on federal bribery and fraud charges.