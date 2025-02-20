Gov. Kathy Hochul to limit NYC Mayor Eric Adams' power, but not removing him from office yet, source says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is going to curtail the powers of New York City Mayor Eric Adams by giving other city officials the power to go around him in challenging the actions of the Trump administration, a source familiar with the matter tells CBS News New York.

Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office, but won't do so yet, the source said. It remains, however, an option on the table.

Hochul is expected to make the announcement Thursday at 4 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on CBS News New York.

Instead, she will announce three new actions in the wake of accusations of a quid pro quo between Adams and the Trump administration suggesting his criminal case be dropped in exchange for cooperation, particularly with policies involving immigration enforcement.

Hochul will announce that she is appointing an independent inspector general to oversee Department of Investigation cases looking into corruption in the Adams administration. She is also expected to move to empower the City Council, comptroller and public advocate to be able to sue the Trump administration without having to go through the city's Corporation Counsel, which is run by the mayor's office. Finally, Hochul is expected to grant new funds for the state comptroller for oversight purposes.

Hochul's announcement comes on the heels of meetings with various key leaders to discuss Adams and his ability to run the city going forward. Those meetings came after four of Adams' deputy mayors announced their resignations.

It's the most extreme step Hochul's taken to try and restore faith in city government, besides removing the mayor for office.

This all comes with the Democratic mayoral primary set to take place in June.

"The proposal for 'legal sanctions' fundamentally fails to address Donald Trump's unprecedented political blackmail of a sitting mayor. Instead of protecting NYC's independence from Donald Trump, she is launching her own attack on the independence of the future mayor," Rep. Ritchie Torres said. "The city of New York should proceed carefully before permanently ceding even more power to Albany."

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

contributed to this report.