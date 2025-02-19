Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo considering running for NYC mayor

Andrew Cuomo seriously considering running for NYC mayor, sources say

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seriously considering running for New York City mayor, CBS News New York has learned.

Cuomo is calling a family meeting with his three daughters next week to discuss the potential run and make the decision together.

Timing of the decision is significant. Petitioning to gather signatures to run for mayor starts on Feb. 21 and goes until Apr. 3. The Cuomo campaign is looking at the possibility of getting into the race in early March, after he meets with his daughters.

Cuomo has recently been making all the moves a potential candidate might make. On Valentine's Day, he posted a video on social media that could quite easily be viewed as a campaign-type commercial.

Cuomo famously resigned as governor of New York in 2021 in the wake of a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing him of sexual harassment.

His decision to run for mayor comes as incumbent Mayor Eric Adams struggles legally and politically due to allegations suggesting he made a quid pro quo deal with the Trump administration to cooperate with their immigration priorities in exchange for the Justice Department dropping corruption charges against him.

A recent poll by Progressives for Democracy in America had Cuomo on top of the pack of potential Democratic candidates for mayor.

Andrew Cuomo 32%

Scott Stringer 10%

Brad Lander 8%

St. Sen. Jessica Ramos 6%

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani 6%

Mayor Eric Adams 6%

After five rounds of ranked choice voting, Cuomo won the poll with 51%, with Stringer in second place with 16%.