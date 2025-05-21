Andrew Cuomo criminal probe has some questioning President Trump's motives

The disclosure that Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York and current candidate for New York City mayor, is the subject of a federal investigation into COVID nursing home deaths is roiling the political world.

The question on the minds of many is whether the development coming so close to the Democratic primary will affect its outcome.

Some Dem mayoral candidates question DOJ's motives

Despite constant attacks from his opponents in the Democratic field, Cuomo has leaned into his role guiding New York through the perilous time of the pandemic.

"It was the greatest health crisis in our history, and when New Yorkers were desperate for leadership, Andrew Cuomo delivered. He didn't just provide information in those daily COVID briefings, he acted," his first ad says.

But now, with the disclosure that the Department of Justice is investigating allegations Cuomo lied to Congress during its probe into COVID deaths in nursing homes, there is much speculation about whether the development coming so close to the the June 24 primary helps or hurts his effort to become mayor.

His opponents hope it hurts, though some question the motives of President Trump.

"New Yorkers should turn the page on the disgraced former governor on June 24, but I find the Trump administration's actions to be dangerous," Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani said.

Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo's closest aide during the pandemic, also questioned the president's motives.

"Trump wants a mayor who will bend the knee [or be up his butt]. Andrew Cuomo is his nightmare come true," DeRosa posted on social media.

Others appear to welcome the probe

Those who lost loved ones who were nursing home patients say they want justice.

"We're shocked that he would even dare run," said Vivian Zayas, of the group Voices for Seniors. "We want accountability. We want someone to be held accountable, and we wanted answers."

Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent, said he didn't want to pile on, but then he did.

"I have made it extremely clear of my disappointment on what happened during COVID, the disproportionate amount of resources that went to communities of color," Adams said.

Cuomo's lead in NYC will only get bigger, pundit says

Political experts say the nursing home charges are already baked into feelings about Cuomo and he's still leading in the polls.

"This is going to make him look like the rival that the Trump administration wants to take out, and it's going to embolden a lot of Democrats to continue supporting Andrew Cuomo in the next four weeks. We're going to see his poll numbers go up. No question about it,' said JC Polanco, a professor at Mount Saint Vincent University in the Bronx.

On Tuesday night, when the news broke of the feds' investigation of Cuomo, his spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, labeled it "election interference" and "lawfare." However, on Wednesday he was even more combative, saying if Mr. Trump doesn't want Cuomo as mayor, he should see his latest ad -- the one that he brags about the former governor's leadership during the pandemic.

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reached out to Cuomo on Wednesday morning and asked for an interview, but he didn't respond. It appears, for now, he's letting his team do the talking, who say he testified truthfully before Congress.