NYC mayor's race poll has Cuomo well ahead of Adams, other Democrats

A new poll in the New York City mayor's race has former Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the pack of Democrats, which includes Mayor Eric Adams.

Cuomo's popularity has been increasing since he officially entered the race with a carefully orchestrated campaign that has limited his exposure to attacks from opponents and critics, who cite the sexual harassment and nursing home scandals that forced him to resign as governor in 2021.

Cuomo, Mamdani ahead in NYC mayor's race poll

Cuomo picked up three points from an earlier poll in February, before he announced his candidacy. Pollster Bradley Honan said 51% of women support him, despite the sexual harassment allegations.

"He certainly is benefiting from Eric Adams' decline," Honan said. "He's taking a couple of points all across the board. It doesn't appear that it's isolated to any particular candidate."

Democratic socialist New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani ranked second in the Honan Strategy Group poll of Democratic primary voters.

Adams ranked fourth and, although he insists he is running as a Democrat, it does not appear switching parties would do him any good. Just 10% said they would vote for him if he runs as an independent and 7% said they would vote for him as a Republican.

NYC mayor's race poll results

The Honan Strategy Group's poll of New York City Democratic primary voters found:

Under the city's ranked-choice voting, the poll found that Cuomo would win in the eighth round with 66% of the vote. Mambani would finish second with 34%.

Adams' popularity fell to 16% in the poll, a little higher than President Trump's 12%.

