The Point: Melissa DeRosa, former Gov. Cuomo's top advisor, leaves nothing unsaid in new book

Former Gov. Cuomo's top advisor leaves nothing unsaid in new book

The Point

First, Melissa DeRosa, an Albany insider dishes about life at the center of power. Then, we talk more about all those illegal pot shops in New York City with State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

Talking Points

DeRosa, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's right-hand advisor, spoke about her captivating book "What's Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics and Crisis."

As CBS New York's Marcia Kramer noted, DeRosa left nothing unsaid. Watch the conversation here or in the player below.

Hoylman-Sigal supported the bill to legalize cannabis sales. But now he's stuck with the so-called rotten fruits of the move: dozens of illegal shops that dot his district.

So, what's the senator going to do? Watch the conversation here or in the player below.

Your Point

Are we better off today than, say, one year ago? Here's what New Yorkers had to say:

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, DeRosa shares more about her experience in government and the end of the Cuomo administration.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.