NYC Mayor Eric Adams called out in Harlem for skipping MLK Day of Service event to attend Trump's inauguration

NEW YORK - Annual MLK Day events across New York City were overshadowed Monday by the absence of Mayor Eric Adams, who decided overnight to attend President Trump's inauguration instead.

The Harlem community called him out while honoring Dr. King's life and legacy.

The spirit of Dr. King rang out through choral song at Harlem's historic Convent Avenue Baptist Church, stirring the soul of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who noted the significance as she stood on the same stage where the civil rights leader delivered his final sermon in New York City.

"We're going to take up this cause and march forward," Hochul told the congregation, referencing King's time in a Birmingham jail. "If a young man can do that from a jail with no hope in front of him, we can rise up my friends, as a community, as a people, as New Yorkers and say, we will fight for our rights."

With further promises for the upcoming budget, Hochul's appearance was especially appreciated by the Baptist ministers who host the event each year.

"She was sharing with me how wonderful it was that she would be here in Harlem with us rather than Washington, DC," said Rev. Dr. James A. Kilgore, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference.

Public advocate blasts Adams for missing the event

Adams' absence from the annual tradition was noticed and addressed, and while they did not agree with the decision, his goal in going to DC does go along with the overall theme of elected and faith leaders at the event, who delivered messages of moving forward through unity and forgiveness.

"In order to cultivate love and compassion within ourselves, we have to forgive, even some things we think are unforgiveable, but forgiveness does not negate a demand for justice," said Rev. Dr. Jesse T Williams, Senior Pastor at Convent Avenue Baptist Church.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams had harsh words for Adams on the day of service to the community.

"Every time I think I can't be more stunned and disappointed with this mayor, he says, yes you can," Williams said.

Williams accused the mayor of advocating only for himself and the criminal charges against him, instead of the thousands of people potentially impacted by the new president's policies.

"You want to work with any administration to make sure you get the best that you can for the people of New York City, so that's an important part," Williams admitted, but added, "You also want to make sure, if there are policies that are going to harm the residents of New York City, that you're building up barriers for that to happen and that's where I think this mayor has failed miserably."

Introducing his own solution to uplift and connect the community, Williams announced a resource mobilization fair for Jan. 28, to bring leaders and organizations together with neighbors.

