Andrew Cuomo attacked quickly by rival Democrat in NYC mayor's race

With Andrew Cuomo's entry into the New York City mayor's race now official, another challenger in the crowded Democratic primary is attacking the former governor's campaign.

"Andrew Cuomo repeatedly abuses power for his own purposes," City Comptroller Brad Lander said shortly after Cuomo announced his bid.

Cuomo reentered the political fray after a four year hiatus since the New York Attorney General found he sexually harassed more than a dozen women while in office. He has denied the allegations, and his is legal team later sued the AG's office and several of his accusers.

Lander doubts voters will support Cuomo again

Lander, who mounted his campaign against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams last summer, does not think voters will back Cuomo, a former three-term governor, again.

He called the scandal that led to Cuomo's resignation a distraction and demanded accountability.

"Demand that Andrew Cuomo return every penny of the $28 million and growing that he is using to defend himself from 13 sexual harassment cases. Many who worked for him," Lander said.

While Lander spoke in opposition, Cuomo unveiled what he called a "vision for an affordable New York City" by cutting housing costs, child care expenses and transportation prices.

"This city is in trouble, and people know it, people feel it, and it's time we turned New York City around because it is too important, for your family, for my family, and we can do it," Cuomo said at his first campaign event Sunday.

Democrats running for mayor

In addition to Cuomo and Lander, State Sen. Jessica Ramos, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former comptroller Scott Stringer are among those running against Adams for the Democratic nomination.

"New Yorkers should make the determination on who they want," said Adams, who is under indictment for federal corruption charges, which he pleaded not guilty to.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has filed paperwork to run for mayor.