NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he's sleeping "like a baby" amid criminal case, calls for his removal

Mayor Eric Adams spoke out about a judge's decision to let the criminal case against him continue for now and Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to limit his powers in an interview with CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer Friday.

Adams said he was determined to show "grace under fire."

"When you have moved through the full scope of life, you know there are good days and bad days. There's days you wished you stayed in beds, and days you wished you'd had gotten out of bed. It's all part of life. And my darkest moments were always my teaching moments," Adams said.

Adams on calls for his removal

Adams addressed numerous, recent high-profile calls for his removal.

"When people say 'all these people,' we have 8.3 million New Yorkers. The political class, many of them, the overwhelming number of them, really they have been attacking every policy, successful policy we have done. From removing encampments off our streets, mental health, child care, job recovery - they have not stopped really criticizing. They didn't realize that the campaign was over in 2022. Because you're the loudest doesn't mean you're the majority," Adams said. "Don't take away the power of the people. You know, the most interesting thing, those people who are calling for me to be removed and resign? They say they believe in democracy. Democracy took place when I was elected. Let the people decide the future."

Adams on the corruption case against him continuing, for now

The mayor was unperturbed about the decision by Judge Dale Ho to hear further testimony before deciding whether to grant a motion to drop the criminal charges against him. Judge Ho appointed attorney Paul Clement to make the case that there should be a special prosecutor to continue investigating the case.

"It's part of the process. The wheels of justice, they grind slow, but exceedingly fine. And I've been clear that I did nothing wrong," Adams said.

Mayor Eric Adams and CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer on Feb. 21, 2025. CBS News New York

Adams on Hochul limiting his powers

Asked about Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to erect guardrails curtailing his authority, Adams said she was limiting the power of the people who elected him.

"There was no legal reason to do so, and we should be very careful when different branches of government remove powers from the people of the city. The people of the city said we want Eric Adams to be our mayor, and Eric Adams should continue to do the job of being our mayor," Adams said. "Now those three items that she put guardrails on, that doesn't take away the day-to-day operation of the city. I am still operating the city."

Adams went on to tout his record since his historic indictment, and said he believes Hochul hasn't lost faith in him.

"Look at what happened since that day. City of Yes. Broke records on unemployment. Crime continues to decrease at record levels. Our subway system is moving in the right direction," Adams said. "So since that day, because of her collaboration and assistance, we've been able to continue to move forward. So I don't think she's lost faith. I just think that there's so much noise out there, that it's difficult to determine what's fact from fiction. That is why I have not been adding my voice to all that noise."

Adams on whether he is "on a leash" held by the Trump administration

"I would be irresponsible as the mayor of this city if I did not engage with the White House, and engage with the president," Adams said. "I made the right decision to collaborate. I'm not warring, I'm working with this administration."

"So when Hakeem Jeffries says that Trump has you on a leash, what's your response?" CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked.

"Well, he hasn't shared that with me, and anyone that knows me for my days of being a police officer fighting for reform while I was a police officer, in the department fighting for reform ... anyone that knows me knows that there is no leash that can fit around my neck," Adams said. "I'm going to fight for the people of this city. But also know that it would be irresponsible not to communicate with the current administration that is in office."

Adams said he has found replacements for the deputy mayors who have resigned and "we're going to be rolling them out" in the next couple of days.

"Our bench is deep in city government and in the city, and we're going to continue the great work we're doing," Adams said.

His message to concerned New Yorkers

What message does Adams have to the voters who may view him as a mayor under fire?

"Well, New York is dealing with crisis all the time, and they should want a mayor that could face crises and still govern. That's what New York is," Adams said.

Kramer asked Adams how he has been sleeping.

"Like a baby," Adams said.

Adams joked that John McCain was once asked that same question after losing the presidential election. McCain said he sleeps like a baby - a baby that sleeps for an hour, wakes up and cries, and then sleeps.

Adams said he doesn't have that problem.