A closer look at the 2024 New York City ballot propositions

NEW YORK - New York City residents may be wondering about the ballot proposals they will be voting on this election.

Like everyone else in the Empire State, they'll be voting on Proposition 1, the Equal Rights Act. Advocates say it will enshrine abortion rights into the state's constitution. Opponents say its vague language in establishing new protected classes could have unintended and unforeseen consequences.

In addition to the statewide Proposition 1, residents of the Big Apple will tackle a number of propositions that would alter the city's Charter.

All of these New York City proposals were placed on the ballot by the mayor's office to head off an attempt by the City Council to add a ballot proposal of its own. That City Council proposal would have given the council new authority - called advise and consent - to approve mayoral appointments to nearly two dozen city agencies, CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reports.

In the state government, all commissioners are approved by the state Senate. That's not the case in New York City, even though a pair of state lawmakers are introducing a bill to change that. That bill, however, won't be voted on until after the Legislature goes back into session in 2025.

Early voting is already underway in New York and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Polls reopen on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 5 -- from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. statewide.

Here's a closer look at those proposals you'll see on the ballot in New York City.

What is Proposition 2 in New York City?

Proposition 2: Street Cleaning and Requirement of Waste Containers Amendment. This is part of an ongoing attempt by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to containerize garbage and eliminate rats. It would give the Sanitation Department more power to enforce garbage rules across the city, which may draw the ire of small businesses. It would also give the Sanitation Department the ability to ticket street vendors.

What is Proposition 3 in New York City?

Proposition 3: Fiscal Analysis and Budget Deadline Amendment, which would require the City Council to undertake fiscal analysis before holding hearings or votes on laws. It would also authorize fiscal analysis from the mayor, and update budget deadlines. The idea here is to make sure that, before certain proposals are made, the budget implications are considered before making cuts or additions to the budget. The City Council says it will increase bureaucracy in lawmaking, and add "unnecessarily redundant reviews of proposed laws." This measure is supported by the nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission.

What is Proposition 4 in New York City?

Proposition 4: Additional Public Notice Before City Council Vote On Public Safety Amendment, which would require more public notice before the City Council votes on laws regarding the public safety operations of the NYPD, FDNY or Department of Correction. This is an outgrowth of the concerns about a number of City Council measures that the NYPD and police unions argue would make it more difficult to do their job, including the "How Many Stops" law. This is part of the ongoing battle between factions who think the police need more regulation. The New York Civil Liberties Union has expressed opposition to the measure.

What is Proposition 5 in New York City?

Proposition 5: Capital Planning Amendment, which would put more scrutiny annually on how city facilities are being maintained, and require that the needs of those facilities inform capital planning. The City Council is again opposed to this, saying it ignores recommended reforms that would improve transparency in the capital planning process.

What is Proposition 6 in New York City?

Proposition 6: Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise and Film Permits Amendment, which would establish the creation of a city Chief Business Diversity Officer and authorize the mayor to designate which office issues film permits. The idea here would be to promote more access to minorities and women-owned businesses in the film industry.

contributed to this report.