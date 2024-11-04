When do polls open for the 2024 election in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

NEW YORK -- Voters in the Tri-State Area are heading to the polls for the 2024 general election today.

Polls are open for 15 hours on Election Day in New York and 14 in New Jersey and Connecticut. All three states offered early in-person voting in the days leading up.

See below for when Election Day polls open and close in each state. Remember, you only need to be in line before polls close to cast a ballot, it's not a cutoff time for actual voting.

When do polls open in New York?

New York polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Election Day for in-person voting. Make sure to check your polling location before you head to cast your ballot. Click here to see what's on the ballot in New York.

When do polls open in New Jersey?

New Jersey polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Even if you voted recently, your assigned polling location could have change, so make sure to double check before heading to vote. Click here to see what's on the ballot in New Jersey.

When do polls open in Connecticut?

Connecticut polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Check your polling location ahead of time and click here to see what's on the Connecticut ballot.

Do I need ID to vote in New York or New Jersey?

New York does not require identification at polling places, except for some first-time voters.

New Jersey also does not require most people to present ID. Voters who do not provide a valid ID when registering must show ID at their polling place.

Do I need ID to vote in Connecticut?

Unlike the Empire and Garden states, Connecticut has an ID requirement when voting, but a photo ID is not necessary. Social security cards or other printed IDs with either the voter's name and address, name and signature, or name and photo (like a driver's license) are all accepted.

Connecticut voters who do not present an accepted form of identification can sign an affidavit, then an election official will determine their eligibility to vote. A first-time voter who does not present an accepted form of identification can cast a provisional ballot.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

In New York, the deadline to register to vote in the general election was Oct. 26. In New Jersey, the deadline was Oct. 15. Voters who did not register in time are ineligible to vote on Election Day.

Connecticut allows same-day voter registration for eligible voters at a single designated polling place in each town on Election Day.