Where do you vote for the 2024 election in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut? Find your polling location

NEW YORK — Election Day has arrived, and voters in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut who have not cast early ballots are heading to the polls.

Here's how to find out where to vote in your area.

Where do I vote in New York?

Even if you voted in the primary election, you should double check your assigned polling location for the general election. Polling locations do occasionally change. New York residents can find their polling location online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov by entering your name, date of birth, county and zip code.

Do I need an ID to vote in New York?

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote in New York, unless you are a first time voter who did not provide identification when you registered to vote.

Where do I vote in New Jersey?

New Jersey residents can find their polling location online by entering their address at voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search. Your assigned polling location is also printed on the sample ballot you received in the mail. Even if you voted recently, be sure to double check your location in case it has changed.

Do I need an ID to vote in New Jersey?

You don't need to show an ID to vote in New Jersey unless you didn't verify your identity when you registered. Valid identification includes a driver's license, state id card, passport, current utility bill, bank statement, or government document.

Where do I vote in Connecticut?

Connecticut residents can find their polling location online at portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.

Do I need an ID to vote in Connecticut?

You will be asked to show an ID to vote in Connecticut. Most voters can show a social security card, or pre-printed form of identification that shows your name and address, or name and signature, or name and photograph. It does not need to be a photo ID. First time voters, however, will need to show a photo id or utility bill with your address.

Can I drop off a mail-in ballot on Election Day?

In New York, you can drop off a mail-in ballot at a poll site in your county or your County Board of Elections Office on Election Day until 9 p.m.

In New Jersey, your vote-by-mail ballot cannot be returned to your Election Day polling location. Vote-by-mail ballots must be dropped in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes or delivered to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Drop box and office locations can be found at vote.nj.gov.

In Connecticut, you must return your ballot in person in the Town Clerk's office or via the secure drop box outside Town Hall by 8 p.m. For more information, visit portal.ct.gov.

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

If you move, you must update your voter registration prior to Election Day. Voters who moved without updating their information may receive a provisional ballot at their polling location. For more information, visit vote.gov.