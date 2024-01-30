New York City Council expected to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto of How Many Stops Act

NYC Council set to override Mayor Adams' veto of How Many Stops Act

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is poised to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto of the How Many Stops Act.

The mayor says the police transparency bill would slow response times, but supporters say it will help hold officers accountable.

This bill passed with a veto-proof majority back in December. Now, Adams would have to flip two votes, but political experts say with the Council speaker all in, it will be difficult for him to prevail.

Supporters of the legislation took to the streets Monday to convince New Yorkers they're right and he's wrong.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams co-sponsored the bill, which requires police officers to document every interaction with the public, including low-level stops that police classify as non-criminal encounters. The goal is to make sure minorities are not unfairly targeted.

"There's been a misinformation campaign by the administration," Williams said.

The mayor says forcing officers to document low-level stops is a waste of time, one that will compromise public safety by making officers to paperwork instead of fighting crime.

"If a person has lost a parent who's dealing with Alzheimer's or dementia, everyone that the officer asks, 'Did they see the person?' they will have to document," said Adams.

Over the weekend, Councilmember Gale Brewer was among several politicians who accepted the mayor's invitation to ride along with the NYPD and see potential impacts of the bill.

"I didn't change my stance, but I learned a lot," Brewer said.

Brewer witnessed Level 1 stops, as police asked about 30 people questions in a search for a shooter. She said instead of having 30 pieces of paper including each person's age, race, gender, what led to the encounter, whether force was used and if it led to other stops, the NYPD needs to invest in technology.

"Go buy smartphones. We're talking about regularly issued smartphones that our officers use anyway. Drop down boxes, click here," said New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Speaker Adams is expected to hold a rally at 10 a.m. Tuesday in support of the bill, followed by the override process which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.