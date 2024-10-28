Watch CBS News
What's on the 2024 ballot in New York?

By Jesse Zanger

What is New York's Proposition 1?
NEW YORK - New Yorkers are going to make their voices heard on Election Day, Nov. 5. There's more than just the presidential race on the ballot in 2024. Key House races and a U.S. Senate race will be decided, as well as an important statewide ballot question called Proposition 1. There are also local elections and New York City charter questions. 

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in New York. 

New York presidential ballot

  • Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running for president under the Democratic and Working Family parties. 
  • Donald Trump and JD Vance are running for president under Republican and Conservative parties.

New York has voted for the Democratic ticket in every presidential election since 1988. The last time New York voted for a Republican president, it was for Ronald Reagan in 1984.  

U.S. Senate race in New York

New York state ballot questions 

  • New York voters statewide will decide on Proposition 1, known as the Equal Rights Act. Supporters say it will enshrine into New York law rights and protections for abortion access. Opponents say the language in the amendment will add new protected classes, and will open the door for transgender athletes to compete on sports teams aligned with their gender identities, for men to use women's bathrooms, and more. 

New York City ballot questions

New York City voters will also tackle several ballot questions that would alter the city's Charter, which is the document that defines how the city is organized, functions and what its policies and procedures are. 

The charter revision questions are: 

Here's a closer look at each of the New York City ballot proposals.

U.S. House races in New York

Much depends on the races for Congress in New York state. Democrats have blamed New York for losing control of the House in 2022, when a number of districts flipped from blue to red. 

Among several closely watched races: 

Local New York races on the ballot

Every member of the New York State Legislature, comprised of the State Senate and Assembly, is on the ballot. 

In addition, there are numerous other local races, including for judges in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. 

Click here to view a sample ballot

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

