What's on the 2024 ballot in New York?
NEW YORK - New Yorkers are going to make their voices heard on Election Day, Nov. 5. There's more than just the presidential race on the ballot in 2024. Key House races and a U.S. Senate race will be decided, as well as an important statewide ballot question called Proposition 1. There are also local elections and New York City charter questions.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in New York.
New York presidential ballot
- Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running for president under the Democratic and Working Family parties.
- Donald Trump and JD Vance are running for president under Republican and Conservative parties.
New York has voted for the Democratic ticket in every presidential election since 1988. The last time New York voted for a Republican president, it was for Ronald Reagan in 1984.
U.S. Senate race in New York
- Kirsten Gillibrand is running for reelection under the Democratic and Working Family parties.
- Mike Sapraicone is challenging Gillibrand under the Republican and Conservative parties.
- Diane Sare is running under the Larouche Party.
New York state ballot questions
- New York voters statewide will decide on Proposition 1, known as the Equal Rights Act. Supporters say it will enshrine into New York law rights and protections for abortion access. Opponents say the language in the amendment will add new protected classes, and will open the door for transgender athletes to compete on sports teams aligned with their gender identities, for men to use women's bathrooms, and more.
New York City ballot questions
New York City voters will also tackle several ballot questions that would alter the city's Charter, which is the document that defines how the city is organized, functions and what its policies and procedures are.
The charter revision questions are:
- Proposition 2: Street Cleaning and Requirement of Waste Containers Amendment, which would expand the Sanitation Department's authority and require containerization of trash.
- Proposition 3: Fiscal Analysis and Budget Deadline Amendment, which would require the City Council to undertake fiscal analysis before holding hearings or votes on laws. It would also authorize fiscal analysis from the mayor, and update budget deadlines.
- Proposition 4: Additional Public Notice Before City Council Vote On Public Safety Amendment, which would require more public notice before the City Council votes on laws regarding the public safety operations of the NYPD, FDNY or Department of Correction.
- Proposition 5: Capital Planning Amendment, which would put more scrutiny annually on how city facilities are being maintained, and require that the needs of those facilities inform capital planning.
- Proposition 6: Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise and Film Permits Amendment, which would establish the creation of a city Chief Business Diversity Officer and authorize the mayor to designate which office issues film permits.
Here's a closer look at each of the New York City ballot proposals.
U.S. House races in New York
Much depends on the races for Congress in New York state. Democrats have blamed New York for losing control of the House in 2022, when a number of districts flipped from blue to red.
Among several closely watched races:
- Rep. Nick LaLota (R) is in a race against John Avlon (D) in New York's District 1 congressional race on Long Island
- Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R) is in a race against Laura Gillen (D) in New York's District 4 congressional race on Long Island
- Rep. Mike Lawler (R) is in a race against Rep. Mondaire Jones (D) in New York's District 17 congressional race in the suburbs north of New York City
Local New York races on the ballot
Every member of the New York State Legislature, comprised of the State Senate and Assembly, is on the ballot.
In addition, there are numerous other local races, including for judges in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.