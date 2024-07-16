Live Updates: Trump rally shooting investigation continues as new details emerge about assassination attempt
An investigation is continuing into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, who appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday night — the first time he has been seen in public since he was shot and injured at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
The crowd at the convention cheered Trump, whose ear was bandaged after it was hit by a bullet on Saturday.
Details are emerging about the moments that led up to the shooting. Bystanders alerted law enforcement to the gunman on the roof of a building about 410 feet away from the stage at least two minutes before the first shot was fired at Trump, video analyzed by CBS News shows.
A local law enforcement officer with direct knowledge of the incident told CBS News three snipers — local tactical teams, deployed to assist the U.S. Secret Service — were stationed inside the building the shooter used in his attack. The operations plan had them stationed inside the building looking out windows toward the rally.
One of the local snipers inside spotted the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, outside and looking up at the roof, observing the building and disappearing, according to the officer. Crooks came back, sat down and looked at his phone. At that point, one of the snipers took a picture of him. Crooks took out a rangefinder and the sniper radioed to the command post. Crooks disappeared again and then came back a third time with a backpack. The snipers called in with information that he had a backpack and said he was walking toward the back of the building.
Officers believe that Crooks might have used an air conditioning unit to get on top of the roof. By the time other officers came for backup, he had climbed on top of the building and was positioned above and behind the snipers inside the building, the officer said.
Two other officers who heard the sniper's call tried to get onto the roof. State police started rushing to the scene, but by that time, a Secret Service sniper had already killed Crooks, the officer said.
The FBI is investigating whether the shooter was a politically motivated homegrown domestic violent extremist, and investigators are still combing through his background. Justice Department officials told reporters that investigators have the shooter's phone and were examining it at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.
FBI conducts nearly 100 interviews
The FBI has conducted nearly 100 interviews of law enforcement officials, attendees at the rally and other witnesses, as it investigates the attack as a potential act of domestic terrorism.
It has also received hundreds of digital media tips, but has not identified a clear ideological motive.
The FBI believes the shooter acted alone with a gun purchased by his father.
Shooting followed "absolute and abysmal failure," expert says
A former police chief who worked event security for two former presidents said the shooting followed an "an absolute and abysmal failure" on the part of the Secret Service to protect Trump. The agency is ultimately responsible for the candidate's safety, said Stan Kephart.
"You don't get to blame other people," said Kephart, who is now a consulting expert on law enforcement event security. "They are under your control."
At least a dozen police officers and sheriff's deputies were assisting the U.S. Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police with rally security.
Biden says he shouldn't have said "bullseye" when referring to Trump
President Biden said in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that he should not have used the word "bullseye" when referring to how his campaign should treat Trump, but still wants to put the focus squarely on his opponent's record and rhetoric heading into November.
"I was talking about focus on, look, the truth of the matter was, what I guess I was talking about at the time was, there was very little focus on Trump's agenda," Mr. Biden said Monday.
"It was a mistake to use the word," the president said, but added, "I meant focus on him. Focus on what he's doing."
"I'm not the guy that said, I want to be a dictator on day one. I'm not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election. I'm not the guy who said they won't accept the outcome of this election automatically," Mr. Biden said. "You can't only love your country when you win. And so, the focus was on what he's saying and the idea."
Asked if he had done any "soul searching" about his rhetoric, Mr. Biden said, "How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything, because it may incite somebody?"
"I've not engaged in that rhetoric," Mr. Biden insisted. "Now, my opponent is engaged in that rhetoric. He talks about, there'll be a bloodbath if he loses. Talking about how he's going to forgive all the ... I guess suspend the sentence of all those who were arrested and sentenced to go to jail because of what happened in the Capitol."
Sniper who took out gunman fired one round
The Secret Service sniper who neutralized the gunman fired one round and was assisted by a spotter, according to two federal law enforcement officials with knowledge of the response to the shooting.
The sniper who took out the gunman was located on the roof behind and to Trump's to his left — the square furthest to the right in the below map.
FBI continues looking into Trump shooter's background
The man who attempted to assassinate Trump purchased 50 rounds of ammunition from a gun store in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, before arriving at the rally site, according to a law enforcement bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI obtained by CBS News.
The FBI is investigating whether the shooter "was motivated by a violent extremist ideology or had any association with additional plotters or co-conspirators."
Investigators found three suspected improvised explosive devices after the shooting, including two in the shooter's vehicle parked near the rally site, the bulletin reads.
Both agencies advised law enforcement about the potential for retaliatory acts of violence following Saturday's shooting given the online threats of violence after the attempt on Trump's life.
"Some individuals' reactions to politically and socially divisive topics have prompted violence ... and some individuals - including some (Domestic Violent Extremists) - potentially will view political and social tensions as an opportunity to use or promote violence to further their ideological goals," the bulletin reads.
Source: Bomb-making material found in shooter's home, vehicle
A law enforcement source confirmed that authorities found rudimentary bomb-making material at the gunman's residence and in his vehicle. The FBI is analyzing the devices at Quantico.
Trump says assassination attempt had "impact"
The attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump had "an impact," he told ABC News on Monday.
Trump was asked by ABC News' Jonathan Karl if the attempt on his life had changed him.
"I don't like to think about that, but, yes, I think has an impact," he said, adding that he hoped the bandage on his ear would be removed by the time he speaks on Thursday to the Republican National Convention.