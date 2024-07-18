Corey Comperatore, Sarver man killed at Trump rally, to be remembered during public visitation

FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The public will pay their respects to Corey Comperatore on Thursday, the former Buffalo Township fire chief and dad who died protecting his family from gunfire at the Trump rally on Saturday.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Laube Hall on Community Park Road in Freeport.

The community has been preparing throughout the morning. Buffalo Township fire trucks led a van carrying their former chief's body from Redmond Funeral Home downtown towards Laube Hall in a small procession.

A procession carried Corey Comperatore's body ahead of public visitation in Freeport on July 18, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

Along the route, they drove by flags outside St. Mary's Church that people put on High Street in honor of the 50-year-old man who dedicated his life to service, both as a firefighter and a 10-year veteran in the U.S. Army Reserves.

"We're showing our support as a community church that we show the love for Corey and all that he's done and sacrificed," said Jeffrey Polana, the facilities and events coordinator of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church.

"We also as a community want to show support for the family and all volunteers throughout the state and the country that will be coming in for the funeral," Polana added.

A private funeral will be held Friday morning.

On Thursday, there will be no parking restrictions, but anyone attending should enter Community Park Road from High Street. Friday, there will be no parking on High and Sixth Streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details on traffic restrictions can be found on the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department's Facebook page.



Comperatore family releases first statement

The Comperatore family released their first statement on Thursday, thanking everyone for their prayers and support as they mourn his death:

"Corey Comperatore was our beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region. He was a local leader and veteran, a former fire chief, and a committed Christian who found peace and joy through our church. He loved and cared for us, his family.

"Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community, and most of all through the strength of God. We thank the countless people who have prayed for us throughout the past week. We deeply appreciate your kindness.

"We ask for your continued prayers and privacy as we mourn and adjust to the realities of Corey's unthinkable passing."

Community gathers for emotional candlelight vigil

On Wednesday night, the community gathered at a Lernerville Speedway in Sarver for an emotional candlelight vigil. It was the first opportunity the community had to come together after the shooting.

"He loved his community and he loved his country," Dan Ritter said, speaking in front of hundreds.

Organizer Kelly McCollough said at the vigil that political views don't matter.

"Tonight is an important message of unity, as far as this community goes," she said. "We are broken, and we are broken for the Comperatore family. We need clarity in this chaos. We need strength. We need healing."

The vigil featured songs and psalms. Dan Neyman, pastor at SonRise Community Church, also addressed the crowd. He explained he wanted everyone to walk away with three things: faith, hope and love.

"It's a time of collective mourning, a time when we can grieve, a time we can get together, a time we can support one another, a time we're able to give reflection," Neyman said.