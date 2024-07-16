Butler County sheriff says Secret Service director applauded work of local law enforcement at Trump rally shooting

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators are still combing through the Butler County Farm Show grounds three days after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

They are trying to understand how 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks got on the roof of the AGR building and got a clear line of fire at the former president.

Secret Service director reaches out to local law enforcement

KDKA-TV learned that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle called Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe and applauded their efforts at Saturday's rally.

"I was told the director of the Secret Service has taken responsibility by I believe the statement that the buck stops here with her," Slupe said. "I applauded that statement and reflected on the sheriff's office and myself as a leader. And if something happened under my watch, I would take responsibility as well."

Cheatle also told ABC News a decision was made not to put police on the roof used by the shooter.

"That building in particular has a sloped roof, at its highest point. And so, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

It's still unclear who made that decision.

Sources told KDKA-TV that one or two members of a local SWAT team were assigned to the AGR complex near the rally. They were stationed inside the building and looking out the windows with no access to the roof, sources added.

Who was responsible for securing the area?

KDKA-TV has asked who was responsible for that area and what instructions they got from the Secret Service, but no one will comment.

Sources said what may have added to communication issues is that there were two command posts: one for the Secret Service and state police and one for local authorities.

"Do you think there were enough Secret Service for this detail at the Trump rally?" KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso asked.

"There was enough law enforcement at the Trump rally," Slupe said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that 30 to 40 troopers were at the rally to help with security inside the perimeter. State police said they had no responsibility for security anywhere on AGR's property.