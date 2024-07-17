Candlelight vigil held for Corey Comperatore, man killed at Trump rally while protecting his family

SARVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The community is coming together on Wednesday to remember Corey Comperatore, the Butler County man who was killed while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire at former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday.

People have gathered at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver for a candlelight vigil. The event is the first opportunity for people to come together after Comperatore was killed. The event is open to the public and is expected to last two hours.

The vigil for Corey Comperatore is underway in Sarver, Butler County. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/aYH29iCmve — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) July 17, 2024

Remembering Corey Comperatore

Comperatore was the former fire chief for Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company and a "cherished member" of the community, Pennsylvania State Rep. Marci Mustello (R-Butler) said over the weekend.

Comperatore joined the department in 1994 and served as fire chief in the early 2000s. His jacket now hangs outside the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Hall.

Buffalo Township's fire chief said Comperatore loved three things: God, his family and his dogs.

Comperatore's obituary highlights his 10-year career in the U.S. Army Reserves and his dedication to his faith at Cabot Church.

Visitation and funeral for Corey Comperatore

The public is invited to a procession through Freeport Community Park down to Laube Hall on Thursday at 2 p.m.

People also can pay their respects at a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Laube Hall on Community Park Road.

The funeral will be private.