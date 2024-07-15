Investigators return to home of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Investigators are canvassing the Pittsburgh area to figure out what happened in the hours ahead of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, including talking with people in Thomas Matthew Crooks' Bethel Park neighborhood.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, a few SUVs rolled up to the street that Crooks, the gunman, lived on. About four men got out of the SUVs. One was wearing a patch that said Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation, with S.W.A.T also in the middle of the embroidered patch.

They split up in pairs and were knocking on doors, in a lot of cases to no avail. One pair was let into the Crooks' home and left after a few minutes.

The FBI also approached two people hanging out on their porch. They asked a few questions and left. The two people on the porch said they didn't know much about the shooter or any of the Crooks family. One of the people, Steve Riviere, spoke with KDKA-TV afterward.

"I don't feel any particular culpability to it because I live in the same neighborhood. I think everybody is shocked and surprised, maybe not as surprised as we should be but shocked that this kind of thing happened. And I think we all hope that this will be the end of it and we'll get to a position where people can have regular polite discourse about their issues rather than pulling out a gun and climbing on a roof," Riviere said.

Riviere said he doesn't know much, and that's what they told the feds.

It's confirmed that Thomas Crooks bought 50 rounds of ammo for his gun the morning of the shooting. Crooks fired six to eight rounds with an AR-style weapon, grazing Trump's ear, killing one bystander and critically wounding two others.