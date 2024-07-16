Watch Live: RNC Day 2 underway with DeSantis and Haley set to speak
The second night of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump's onetime rivals for the party's nomination are set to speak in support of his candidacy as the party tries to project a united front heading into November.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are all scheduled to address delegates on Tuesday evening. Sen. Marco Rubio, who Trump passed over for his vice presidential running mate, is also among the list of speakers.
The theme for the second day of the convention is "Make America Safe Once Again," a variation of Trump's "Make America Great Again" tagline.
Trump made his first appearance at the convention on Monday night, appearing with a bandage over his ear that was pierced by a sniper's bullet in an assassination attempt over the weekend. Trump greeted delegates alongside JD Vance, the Ohio senator he tapped to join him on the ticket.
Here's the latest from the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee:
GOP Senate candidates to speak as campaigns heat up
A slew of Republican Senate candidates are set to take the stage Tuesday night, most of whom are from key battleground states that the party is hoping to win in November. Among them are Kari Lake, who's seeking an Arizona seat, and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who's also running for Senate. And the GOP Senate candidates from Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Nevada, Montana and Virginia are also scheduled to speak.
This year's Senate map is especially favorable to Republicans, who are aiming to flip control of the chamber come November. Three Democrats are up for reelection in states that Trump won in 2020, and another five in states where their reelection isn't guaranteed, making Democrats' hopes of maintaining their majority especially difficult.
Who is speaking on Day 2 of the RNC?
Earlier in the day, the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign released the list of speakers who are expected to address the convention Tuesday evening. The most prominent names include:
- Nikki Haley
- Gov. Ron DeSantis
- House GOP leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson and Reps. Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer and Elise Stefanik
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Republican Senate candidates
- Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida
- Ben Carson
- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Lara Trump
What happened on Day 1 of the RNC?
Delegates gathered on the floor of Fiserv Forum on Monday afternoon, where the GOP adopted its 16-page platform, which was heavily influenced by the former president. The delegates went on to officially nominate Trump as the Republican presidential nominee before nominating Vance, his vice presidential pick. Trump first announced Vance as his running mate in a social media post, calling him the "person best suited" for the job while touting his education, military and business records.
A number of prominent Republican lawmakers, candidates and officials spoke on the first day of the convention, including Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Katie Britt of Alabama, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee; Govs. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Kristi Noem of South Dakota; and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Wesley Hunt of Texas, John James of Michigan and Byron Donalds of Florida. With a focus on the economy, the Republicans took aim at President Biden, while touting a better outlook under a second Trump administration.
Near the night's close, Trump made an appearance at the convention center. With a bandage on his ear, the former president joined members of his family and his new running mate in a box, as chants of "we love Trump" reverberated through the crowd. Trump is expected to accept the party's nomination on Thursday.