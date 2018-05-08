CBS News
May 8, 2018, 1:15 PM
Trump announces decision on Iran nuclear deal -- live updates
-
President Trump is announcing his long-awaited decision on the U.S.' stance on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday after spending much of the 2016 campaign and early days of his presidency slamming the 2015 nuclear pact as "a mess" and "badly negotiated."
On Monday, he announced on twitter that he would be making his decision at the White House at 2:00 PM ET.
Follow Trump's Iran deal announcement live updates below:
-
What will President Trump decide on the Iran deal?
While its unclear how Mr. Trump will decide, international allies, including most recently officials from the UK, have been pressing the president to stay a part of the agreement, vowing to find workable solutions to his issues with the deal.
But "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan says any way you slice it, the Trump administration appears to have decided to deal a severe blow -- potentially a fatal blow -- to what U.S. intelligence has verified to be an effective arms control deal that has kept Iran's nuclear program frozen for three years. Mr. Trump is delivering on another campaign promise, says Brennan, but one which is arguably far more consequential than any other deal he's torn up