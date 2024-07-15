Attention turns to neighborhood where Trump rally shooter lived in the search for answers

Bethel Park at center of search for answers after attempted Trump assassination

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has made Bethel Park an epicenter in the search for answers.

In the neighborhood where Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, lived, people are in disbelief to find their neighborhood connected to this moment in American history.

Kelly Little lives across the street from the home where he lived.

"It's not ideal, but people have jobs to do," she said. "Everyone's been appreciative and respectful."

She did interviews all day on Monday. But Allegheny County Councilman Dan Grzybek, who lives in Bethel Park, said she's in the minority.

"People are generally tired of the press and knocking on their doors and really just the overall upending that an event like this creates for the adjacent community," Grzybek said.

One man told KDKA-TV that after granting an interview, he got more than 100 calls from across the world. He said he had to disconnect his phone.

Grzybek lives on the same street as the shooter and said he once knocked on their door while he was campaigning.

"I had a really pleasant conversation with them," Grzybek said. "I got the perception they were nice people."

What's inside the house does not concern him, though. It's what he said his neighbors fear could happen on the outside.

"People are concerned that this act of political violence will result in further political violence," he said.

Multiple neighbors KDKA-TV spoke to on Monday shared the same concern.

"I can see why if you are a big supporter of him, you would be angry, right? You're worried about your party, about your leader, and it could have the potential to spiral," Grzybek said.

Part of the concern stems from the lack of clarity about the shooter's motives.

"As a result, I think people are worried that conspiracy theorists are going to come to the area and do something not particularly smart," Grzybek said.

He said police are doing their best to make sure people are safe. He added that Bethel Park's emergency services are up to the task.

"There's so many fantastic things about Bethel Park, and people absolutely don't want this to be the thing Bethel Park is known for," Grzybek said.

He said people band together in the face of tragedy here. But before the focus can return here, things need to quiet down.

"I'm looking forward to it going back to normal for sure and enjoying the serenity of my front porch," Little said.

Grzybek says preventing violence will take elected leaders not inciting it. He also stressed that this is a very safe neighborhood.

Person seen coming and going from shooter's home

On Monday night, a person was seen walking a suitcase into the shooter's home.

There was no response to questions KDKA-TV asked from the person as they entered their Bethel Park home. It was not clear who the person was.