Sarah Huckabee Sanders says "not even an assassin's bullet could stop" Trump in RNC speech Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the stage on the second night of the Republican National Convention to talk about former President Donald Trump's character, recalling memories she had while working as the White House press secretary during the Trump administration. She began her speech by addressing the attempted assassination against Trump, saying "not even an assassin's bullet could stop him," and took a jab at President Biden's age.