Friends of Marine veteran injured in Trump rally shooting say he is a "wonderful person"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends of one of the Donald Trump rally shooting victims are coming together to support their loved one.

David Dutch, who has the nickname "Jake," was critically injured during the attempted assassination of former President Trump in Butler Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president was grazed in the ear, and another person, Corey Comperatore, was killed.

His friends say Dutch is a dedicated U.S. Marine veteran who loves the country and often visits the American Legion #868 in Lower Burrell with his wife.

"No one knows him by David. We all know him by Jake. He's a wonderful person, loves his gun bashes, and he likes his gambling," Dee Rakar said.

The unimaginable happened this past weekend when Dutch, a New Kensington native, was caught in the crossfire at the former president's rally. His friends at the American Legion found out through one another that one of their own was injured.

"It was shocking, very shocking. It's a little rough knowing that a member of our organization has been injured," said Anthony Grimes, a member of the American Legion.

"We're all sad, just sad," Rakar said. "You go to war and you don't get hurt, and you come here and you get shot."

One friend shared photos that Dutch took just hours before the shooting happened. In one of the photos, Dutch is seen smiling. Another image shows the stands and crowds beginning to fill.

"He's a great guy, very loving, very supportive," Grimes said. "It's just so sad that things like this happen."

Friends of Dutch said the American Legion, which is a place usually filled with laughter, is now a room to lean on one another and support their friends.

"He has a lot of support here and it's amazing how people come out, especially for our veterans," said Grimes.

Now, they're also looking forward to when Dutch is released from the hospital and can join them again at the American Legion.

"We're all praying for him, and that's all we can do," said Grimes.

"When he comes back, the first thing I'm going to do is give him a big hug," Rakar said.

An Allegheny General Hospital spokesperson said Dutch is in critical but stable condition at Allegheny General Hospital.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the Marine Corps League said in part:

"David Dutch serves as Commandant of the Westmoreland Detachment #1416, from within the Department of Pennsylvania. Our immediate support continues for David and his family as he continues his recovery from this attack. We offer solace for David and his family along with eternal thoughts and prayers for all the victims of this tragedy."