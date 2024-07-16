Visitation and funeral for Corey Comperatore, father killed at Trump rally, planned for Thursday

Visitation and funeral planned for Corey Comperatore, father killed at Trump rally

FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Visitation and funeral plans have been made for 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, the Sarver husband and father killed at the Trump rally on Saturday.

The public is invited to a procession through Freeport Community Park down to Laube Hall on Thursday at 2 p.m. People can pay their respects at a visitation from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Laube Hall on Community Park Road.

Comperatore died Saturday protecting his family from gunfire. His jacket hangs outside the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Hall where he's remembered well as a former chief.

Law enforcement met Tuesday for a security meeting. They said they expect a line out the door.

"At the end of the day I think we need to remember Corey. He saved his family," said Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe.

Comperatore's obituary highlights his 10-year career in the U.S. Army Reserves and his dedication to his faith at Cabot Church.

"He's their hero, he's all of the first responders' hero -- see, I'm going to get emotional here for the first time -- and he's our hero. To protect your family, that instinct as a first responder to do that, he's going to be right beside God, no doubt."

The funeral will be private.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department posted traffic restrictions to Facebook. Parking restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday. For those attending the public services, police advise drivers to try to enter Community Park Road from High Street. More parking restrictions will take place on Friday.