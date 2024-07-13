Trump rally attendee says he saw alleged shooter "move from roof to roof" near Pennsylvania speech site

Attendee at Trump rally claims he saw the alleged shooter on a rooftop near the event

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- An attendee at Donald Trump's rally at the Butler County fairgrounds says he saw the alleged shooter on a rooftop about "200 to 250 yards" away from where the former president was delivering remarks to supporters on Saturday.

Former President Trump is safe after he was rushed offstage by Secret Service agents and immediately taken to a secure location after blood could be seen coming from Trump's face after shots rang out.

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borraso spoke with the attendee, identified as Ben Macer. Macer said he was up along the fence line and "saw the guy move from roof to roof, [I] told an officer [the alleged shooter] was on the roof," Macer said.

"When I turned around to go back to where I was, it was when the gunshots started, and then it was just chaos, and we all came running away, and that was that."

Another witness along the fence line also said he saw the alleged shooter atop the American Glass Research building.

"[I] walked over about 20 minutes before the shooting happened to stand along the fence line where Trump was. As I was doing that, I was right beside the AGR building, which had the shooter on it," said Butler resident Ryan Knight. "When I was sitting there, a guy said, 'Oh god he had a gun,' when I looked up, there was a guy on top of the building with an M16 with a blanket, pointing at the president. He starts shooting. Four to five shots rang out. I throw the guy I'm with to the ground, I jump to the ground, I look up, and I see his head get split up from the shot from the Secret Service."

"All the cops started flying over, pushing us out, they took my name, witness report, [and] cell phone number to go over what happened because there [weren't many] eyewitnesses," Knight said.

"My first instinct was to push my buddy to the ground and for me to go to the ground. I looked up to see where the shooter was shooting towards Trump's way, then I saw the other shot coming. It hit him in the head," Knight recounted. "My main thought is why wasn't the Secret Service on top of AGR? That's a very big vantage point to shoot at the president. How did that get missed?"

The Secret Service confirmed two people were dead — the gunman and an audience member — and two spectators were critically injured. In a post on social media, Trump said that he was injured when a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

"There were two officers, who, you could tell, were actively looking for somebody, and we just tried to help them and tell them where the guy was. At some point, somebody found him, or the snipers found him, and that was the end of his decisions," Macer added.

Macer said he did not get a clear look at the alleged shooter, but reiterated that he saw the alleged shooter move from building to building.

"At first, I didn't know what I heard, and once it became clear what I heard, it was just, getting out of there. I helped a lady that had a 4-year-old kid, I helped them get out, and that was it. We were done," Macer said, visibly shaken after watching the events unfold.

"It's not every day you're that close to anything like that," Macer added. "I'm just curious like anybody else, and seeing what all is still going on. I live close to here, so I am taking it all in," Macer said.