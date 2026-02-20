Snow in the forecast for NYC and beyond this Sunday. Here's what we know so far.

All eyes are fixed on a developing coastal storm over the weekend with snow impacts increasingly likely for New York and Tri-State Area.

After a remarkably nice Saturday featuring some sun and milder temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 40s, colder air rushes back in on Sunday in advance of the next storm.

While there is growing confidence the Tri-State Area will see some snow Sunday, forecast models remain at odds on specifics, including timing and potential totals.

The GFS model, which has been showing a significant snowstorm for days, continues to be the most aggressive with projections. As of Friday morning, the outputs suggest parts of the area could see upwards of a foot of snow, with the biggest amounts favoring coastal locations.

The EURO model, which has trended a bit closer to the coast in its track recently, is calling for a more modest 3-5" of snow in most locations. We expect the forecast guidance to come into a better agreement as we get closer to the event.

For now, it's best to plan for accumulating light to moderate snow that could begin as early as Sunday morning, becoming steadier during the day. Lingering impacts may extend into Monday morning's commute.

In addition to snow, the strengthening storm offshore can also bring with it gusty winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding as well.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the storm's track and trends and provide updates on air and online throughout the weekend. On Sunday, we'll have hourly updates live on CBS News New York starting at noon.

