Limited NJ Transit light rail service resumes, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says

NJ Transit will start getting back in action on Monday afternoon, with limited service beginning to ramp up after 4 p.m.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill and the agency said Newark Light Rail and River Line were to resume on Sunday schedules at that time, while Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was to start up again on a weekend schedule at 6 p.m.

In addition, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority was in the process of returning speed limits to normal on the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. Both had been reduced to 35 mph during the nor'easter, though the Turnpike was not included in the state's travel ban that ended earlier Monday.

"I want to thank NJ Transit and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority crews who are working tirelessly around the clock to restore our transportation systems for the millions of New Jerseyans who rely on them," Sherrill said in a statement. "We are pleased that light rail services are set to return later today. I am confident that these dedicated men and women will continue their efforts in the aftermath of this historic snowstorm until all systems are fully operational."

All rail, bus and Access Link services were suspended on Sunday afternoon due to the storm slamming the region.

"The safety of our customers, motorists and the employees working around the clock to restore service and clear our state's roadways remains our highest priority," said Kris Kolluri, president and CEO of NJ Transit and executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we continue to assess the storm's statewide impacts on highways and the transit system. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams over the past 24 hours, I'm pleased to announce the gradual resumption of transit service, beginning with our three light rail lines later today, as well as the continued improvement of conditions on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway."

Officials said customers should continue to monitor travel alerts, or visit NJTransit.com.