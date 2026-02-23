NYC Public Schools will be open and in person Tuesday, Mayor Mamdani announces

New York City Public Schools will be back in session as normal Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced.

Mamdani made the announcement Monday afternoon.

"I hope our students enjoy their snow day today, and stay warm and safe throughout, but I do have some tough news to share. School will be in person tomorrow. You can still pelt me with snowballs when you see me," Mamdani said.

The decision follows the first traditional snow day New York City Public School students have had in years during the intense nor'easter that socked the Tri-State Area. The snow day was made possible thanks to the city being granted a waiver from the state.

Under state law, New York City is required to provide 180 days of classroom instruction. With all of the holidays already on the school calendar, there's no wiggle room for snow days without a waiver from the state, lest the city be in violation of the law, Mamdani previously explained.

Monday's snow day came amid an ongoing travel ban and on the heels of public school students having a week off, so there was concern about students having the correct equipment for remote learning.

