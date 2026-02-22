Snow day in New York City on Monday as Mamdani says nor'easter forces public schools to close

New York City Public Schools will have a traditional snow day Monday due to the nor'easter and forecast for blizzard conditions and towering snow totals in the five boroughs.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the announcement Sunday as the city's forecast for snow intensifies.

The First Alert Forecast shows a general 12"-18" of snow citywide, but southern portions of Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens could ultimately see two feet.

"To kids across New York City, you have a very serious mission if you choose to accept. Stay cozy," Mamdani said.

During January's winter storm, NYC public schools wound up holding online classes for one day. The mayor at the time said the number of holidays on the school calendar and New York state's requirement for 180 days of instruction don't grant enough flexibility to cancel school for a day.

"We believe there are a unique set of extenuating circumstances for tomorrow's education," he said Sunday. "We shared this with the state education commissioner this morning and she has granted us a waiver, for which we are incredible thankful."

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella on Saturday released a statement urging Mamdani to cancel school Monday.

"The snowstorm several weeks ago did a number on the City and created hazardous driving and pedestrian walking conditions across Staten Island. Do we want to repeat the same mistake again?" Fossella said. "Let's keep schools closed Monday, give kids the snow day, and announce this early so that parents have the time to make any necessary preparations."

Libraries and other non-essential city services will be closed to the public as well Monday, the mayor announced.