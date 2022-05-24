Watch CBS News
New York's "Adult Survivors Act" extends statue of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits another year

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign a new law to help victims of child sex abuse who missed legal deadlines to sue their abusers. 

The Adult Survivors Act will give those victims a second chance to file lawsuits. It provides a one-year window in which the state's usual statute of limitations for civil lawsuits will be set aside. 

The bill received final approval from state lawmakers Monday. 

It's modeled after the now-expired Child Victims Act, which led to more than 9,000 lawsuits. 

