Watch CBS News
U.S.

Cassie Ventura reaches settlement in lawsuit alleging abuse, rape by ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs

By Faris Tanyos

/ CBS News

Breaking down the lawsuit against Sean Combs
Breaking down Cassie's lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs 05:42

Singer Casandra Ventura, who performs under the name Cassie, has reached a settlement just one day after bringing a federal lawsuit in New York against Sean "Diddy" Combs in which she accused him of rape and physical abuse during their relationship, her attorney confirmed in a statement.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." Ventura said in the statement.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Combs said in a statement. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." 

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

Faris Tanyos

Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.