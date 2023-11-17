Cassie Ventura reaches settlement in lawsuit alleging abuse, rape by ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs
Singer Casandra Ventura, who performs under the name Cassie, has reached a settlement just one day after bringing a federal lawsuit in New York against Sean "Diddy" Combs in which she accused him of rape and physical abuse during their relationship, her attorney confirmed in a statement.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." Ventura said in the statement.
"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Combs said in a statement. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
