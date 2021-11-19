This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 21)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual holiday broadcast exploring all things epicurean!

COVER STORY: Plant-based diets: Putting veggies at the center of our plates

Just 5% of U.S. households are vegan or vegetarian, but there are plenty you might call "plant curious," with omnivores swapping out some meat for vegetables in a diet that's plant-based or "flexitarian." Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with vegan foodie Tabitha Brown about how she changed her diet; with Ross Mackay, co-founder of Daring Foods, creator of plant-based chicken alternatives; and with restaurateur Ran Nussbacher, who believes a plant-based diet will protect the planet for future generations.

For more info:



Walker Hayes' ode to Applebee's

The song "Fancy Like" put Walker Hayes on the top of the country charts – and put Applebee's on the tip of almost everyone's tongue. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Hayes, a married father of six, whose life was a long, sometimes painful journey to double-platinum success.

To listen to Walker Hayes perform "Fancy Like" click on the video player below.

For more info:



The secret behind bodega coffee

Khalid Sharafi and Omar Haimed's Brooklyn bodega will sell you a cup of Colombian coffee, for $1.50. But in the back, they brew for themselves what they call the world's best coffee, from Yemen. Correspondent Jim Axelrod learns why Yemeni beans have such a passionate following – and such a huge price tag.

Couples eat at an Automat in New York City, 1923. Underwood Archives/Getty Images

The Automat: A look back at the future of dining

For much of the 20th century the Horn & Hardart Automat was a destination restaurant – a gleaming, coin-operated self-service eatery, whose chrome doors opened to reveal comfort foods to match Mom's cooking. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Lisa Hurwitz, director of a nostalgic new documentary, "The Automat"; and with Broadway star Chita Rivera, who fondly remembers her days as a dance student, when the Automat was a home away from home.

For more info:

The Mitla Café, in San Bernardino, Calif. CBS News

History and tacos served at the Mitla Café

During the Depression, Doña Lucia Rodriguez opened the doors of the Mitla Café in San Bernardino, Calif., along old Route 66, because she didn't want her family members to go hungry. Since then, the Mexican restaurant has fed generations from all walks of life, and served as a gathering spot for community organizing. Correspondent Lilia Luciano steps inside the family-run business that also served as an inspiration for another notable establishment, Taco Bell.

For more info:

Mitla Café, San Bernardino, Calif.

Images courtesy of Mark Ocegueda and the Latino Baseball History Project



Special delivery: Goldbelly's nationwide restaurant service

Restaurants that struggled during the pandemic found a lifeline in the food delivery service Goldbelly, which ships regional cuisine nationally. Correspondent Serena Altschul talked with Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel about the logistics of delivering orders to customers across the country; and with the owners of restaurants like the Chicago-area Bartolini's, about how Goldbelly's team helped cook up a way to ship their signature pizzas and meatballs.

For more info:

An AI wine taster. CBS News

Taste testing with AI

For centuries, master tasters have helped design the flavors of our favorite foods, wines, coffees and teas. But can artificial intelligence replace human taste-testing? Correspondent Roxana Saberi checks out cutting-edge technologies that represent a new flavor of AI.

For more info:

Orecchiette pasta. CBS News

Orecchiette: The art of pasta

In Bari, the capital of the Puglia region of Italy, pastamakers adhere to traditions to create the local favorite, the distinctively-shaped orecchiette (or "little ears" pasta). Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

For more info:

When life gives you "misfit" lemons, make lemonade! CBS News

What happens to ugly fruit and produce?

Not everything that farmers grow is cosmetically perfect. But rather than let produce with noticeable imperfections go to waste, companies like Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods will bring previously unwanted produce directly to your door. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

For more info:



Visit the real birthplace of ranch dressing

In the mountains above Santa Barbara, Steve Henson created an Eisenhower-era delight that would take the country by storm: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing, America's most popular salad dressing, is a creamy success story that lately has found new fame on social media. But it comes from a place that looks very different from the one on the bottle. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks to Alan Barker, a documentary filmmaker, who worked and lived at the original Hidden Valley Ranch, delving into the dressing's history and visiting the real "ranch" behind Hidden Valley.

For more info:

Martin Riese, a water sommelier, explains the mineral flavors of a variety of bottled waters to correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti. CBS News

Meet the water sommelier

Martin Riese is America's first certified water sommelier, who studies the subtle flavors of bottled water, and prepares menus pairing specific brands with foods. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti sits down with Riese to discuss his unique palate, and his thirst for spreading the word on water.

For more info:

T-Pain makes a 5 O'Clock cocktail for "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh. CBS News

T-Pain mixes a beer-and-ice cream cocktail

The Grammy-winning performer, whose hits include "Bartender" and "Blame It (On The Alcohol)," now has a book of cocktail recipes: "Can I Mix You a Drink? 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career." "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh sits down with T-Pain, who mixes up a "5 O'Clock" (what he calls "a grown-up milkshake") and talks about his inspirations for libations.

For more info:



Cold comfort: The appeal of Sub-Zero refrigerators

Sub-Zero, founded by a former refrigerator salesman 76 years ago, produces high-end refrigerators and freezers that start at a cool $8,500. Correspondent Rita Braver visited the Sub-Zero campus in Wisconsin to find out how the company develops its products that leave many of its competitors out in the cold.

For more info:

A "dagashiya" in Tokyo, selling penny candy. CBS News

Sweet spots

Correspondent Lucy Craft reports on a beloved but vanishing institution, the "dagashiya," or corner penny candy store, a part of growing up in Japan.

For more info:



Nature: Turkeys



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

THE BOOK REPORT: Recommendations from Washington Post critic Ron Charles (November 21)

Reviews of new fiction and non-fiction titles.

For more info:

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: "Unsung Science"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the episode, "How NASA's $2 Billion Rover Landed Itself on Mars: 'Seven Minutes of Terror'":

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, TikTok, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!