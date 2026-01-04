Read full episode transcripts of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" from 2026

More than a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online: 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Jan. 4, 2026