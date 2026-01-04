Watch CBS News
Face The Nation Transcripts

Read full episode transcripts of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" from 2026

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

More than a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online: 2008  |  2009  |  2010  |  2011  |  2012   |  2013  |  2014  |  2015  |  2016  |  2017  |  2018  |  2019  |  2020  |  2021  |  2022  |  2023  |  2024 | 2025

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

Jan. 4, 2026

  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio
  • Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas 
  • Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut 
  • Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland 

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue