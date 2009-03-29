Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2008

"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests at (212) 975-6441 or footage@cbsnews.com.

December 28, 2008 (Video only)

Barack Obama's White House senior advisor David Axelrod; Ill. Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn; and Nobel Laureate in Economics Paul Krugman. Guest host: CBS News' Chip Reid

December 21, 2008

Guests: New York City School Chancellor Joel Klein; Rep. Gary Ackerman, D-N.Y.; Geraldine Ferraro, former vice presidential candidate; Rep. Thomas Reynolds, R-N.Y.; Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; and Dominic Carter, political anchor, NY1

December 14, 2008

Guests: Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan; and Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University

December 7, 2008

Guests: Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn.; Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.; and The New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, author of "Hot, Flat, and Crowded"

November 30, 2008

Guests: Bob Woodward, author, "The War Within"; Michael Eric Dyson, author, "April 4, 1968: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Death and How It Changed America"; Jane Mayer, author, "The Dark Side"; and Fareed Zakaria, author, "The Post-American World"

November 23, 2008

Guests: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; and Austan Goolsbee, Obama chief economic advisor

November 16, 2008

Guests: Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; Gov. Bobby Jindal, R-La.; and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich

November 9, 2008

Guests: Rep. Rahm Emanuel, D-Ill., President-elect Obama's chief of staff; John Harris of Politico; and David Brooks of The New York Times

November 2, 2008

Guests: David Axelrod, chief strategist, Obama campaign; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev.

October 26, 2008

Guests: Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, senior economic advisor, Obama campaign; Doug Holtz-Eakin, former director, Congressional Budget Office and senior policy advisor, McCain campaign; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; and Gov. Tim Pawlenty. R-Minn.

October 19, 2008

Guests: Gov. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; Gov. Matt Blunt, D-Mo.; former Rep. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; and Dan Balz of the Washington Post

October 12, 2008

Guests: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Bill Ritter, D-Colo.; Richmond, Va. Mayor Doug Wilder; Rep. Adam Putnam, R-Fla.; and Dr. C. Fred Bergsten, director, Peterson Institute For International Economics

October 5, 2008

Guests: Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Rep. Heather Wilson, R-N.M.; and David Brooks of The New York Times

September 28, 2008

Guests: Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., Democratic presidential candidate

September 21, 2008

Guests: Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson; Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass.; and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

September 14, 2008

Guests: Gov. Janet Napolitano, D-Ariz.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas; former Gov. Jane Swift, R-Mass.

September 7, 2008

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican presidential candidate

August 31, 2008

Guests: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn.; Carly Fiorina, McCain campaign advisor; and David Brooks of The New York Times

August 24, 2008

Guests: Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill.; Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, D-Kan.; and Dan Balz of the Washington Post

August 17, 2008

Guests: Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Gov. Tim Pawlenty, R-Minn.; and Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind.

August 10, 2008

Guests: Gov. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; and Karl Rove, Republican strategist

August 3, 2008

Guests: Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin; Carly Fiorina, McCain campaign advisor; and David Brooks of The New York Times

July 27, 2008

Guests: Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb.; and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

July 20, 2008

Guests: CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Lara Logan; Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., Democratic presidential nominee; and Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson

July 13, 2008

Guests: Sen. Carl Levin, Chairman, Senate Armed Forces Committee; Sen. Richard Lugar, Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Ed Gillespie, counselor to the president; and Roger Simon of Politico

July 6, 2008

Guests: Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

June 29, 2008

Guests: Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.; General Wesley Clark (retired), Obama supporter; and David Sanger of The New York Times

June 22, 2008

Guests: Carly Fiorina, Republican National Committee Victory 2008 Chair; Gov. Bill Richardson, D-N.M., Obama supporter; and John Harris, editor-in-chief of Politico

June 15, 2008

Guests: Gov. Bobby Jindal, R-La.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; and Jim VandeHei, executive editor of Politico, Guests moderator: Chip Reid of CBS News

June 8, 2008

Guests: Howard Wolfson, communications director, Clinton campaign; Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y.; Sen. James Webb, D-Va.; and Roger Simon, chief political columnist of Politico

June 1, 2008

Guests: Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Mandy Grunwald, Clinton adviser; Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Obama supporter; and Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa., Clinton supporter

May 25, 2008

Guests: Howard Wolfson, Clinton strategist; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

May 18, 2008

Guests: Gov. Charlie Crist, R-Fla.; Ed Rollins, Republican strategist; former Gov. Mario Cuomo, D-N.Y.; and former Gov. Roy Romer, D-Colo.

May 11, 2008

Guests: John Edwards, former Democratic presidential candidate; Terry McAuliffe, Clinton campaign chairman; and Jim VandeHei, executive editor, Politico

May 4, 2008

Guests: Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., House Majority Whip; Mayor Doug Wilder, D-Va., Obama supporter; and Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., Clinton supporter

April 27, 2008

Guests: David Axelrod, chief strategist, Obama campaign; Howard Wolfson, communications director, Clinton campaign; and former CBS News correspondent Roger Mudd, author of "The Place To Be"

April 20, 2008

Guests: Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Obama supporter; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa., Clinton supporter; Roger Simon of Politico; and Democratic strategist Joe Trippi

April 13, 2008

Guests: Secretary of State Robert Gates; and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

April 6, 2008

Guests: Howard Dean, Chairman, Democratic National Committee; Rajiv Chandrasekaran, national editor of the Washington Post; Nancy Youssef, chief Pentagon correspondent for McClatchy Newspapers; and CBS News chief foreign correspondent Lara Logan

March 30, 2008

Guests: Gov. Bill Richardson, D-N.M., Obama supporter; Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, Clinton supporter; political strategist Joe Trippi; and John Dickerson of Slate Magazine

March 23, 2008

Guests: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Ana Marie Cox, Washington editor of Time.com; Doyle McManus, Washington Bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times; and Roger Simon, chief political columnist, Politico. Guest Moderator: Chip Reid of CBS News

March 16, 2008

Guests: Former White House chief of staff Leon Panetta, Clinton supporter; Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass., Obama supporter; columnist David Brooks of The New York Times; and columnist Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune

March 9, 2008

Guests: Gov. Howard Dean, Chairman, Democratic National Committee; Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.; Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.; Republican strategist Ed Rollins; and Democratic strategist Joe Trippi

March 2, 2008

Guests: Gov. Bill Richardson, D-N.M.; Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., Obama surrogate; and Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., Clinton surrogate

February 24, 2008 (Video only)

Guests: McCain advisor Charles Black; Jim VandeHei of Politico; and Gov. Janet Napolitano (D-Ariz.) and Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.

February 17, 2008

Guests: David Axelrod, chief strategist, Obama campaign; Howard Wolfson, communications director, Clinton campaign; Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, D-Va., Obama surrogate; and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, D-Los Angeles, Clinton surrogate

February 10, 2008 (Video only)

Guests: Republican strategist Karl Rove; former Gov. Mike Huckabee, R-Ark.; and Democratic strategist Joe Trippi

February 3, 2008

Guests: John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., Democratic presidential candidate

January 27, 2008

Guests: Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., Democratic presidential candidate; and Rudy Giuliani, Republican Presidential Candidate

January 20, 2008

Guests: John Edwards, 2008 presidential candidate; Howard Wolfson, communications director, Clinton campaign; David Axelrod, political director, Obama campaign; and Roger Simon of Politico

January 13, 2008

Guests: Mitt Romney, Republican presidential candidate; and Mike Huckabee, Republican presidential candidate

January 6, 2008

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican presidential candidate; and CBS News correspondents Jim Axelrod and Dean Reynolds