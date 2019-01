Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2014

"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

December 28, 2014

Guests included Deborah Patta, Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, William Bratton, Rudy Giuliani, Ron Klain, David Rohde, Robin Wright and Laura Hillenbrand.

December 21, 2014

Guests included Cornell William Brooks, Don Dahler, Macro Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Chris Van Hollen, Margaret Brennan, Jan Crawford, John Dickerson, David Martin, Nancy Cordes and Major Garrett.

December 14, 2014

Guests included John McCain, Saxby Chambliss, Angus King, Mike Rogers, Marc Morial, Peggy Noonan, Michael Gerson, Mark Mazzetti, and Charles Ellison.

December 7, 2014

Guests included David Martin, Bill Bratton, Cornell William Brooks, Bob Orr, Michael Hayden, Scott Thomson, Soledad O'Brien, Jeanne Cummings, David Ignatius, Charles Blow, Gerald Seib and Peter Westmacott.

November 30, 2014

Guests include: Benjamin Crump, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Dr. James Peterson, Thom Tillis, Gary Peterson, John Heilemann, John Dickerson, Michael Crowley, Archbishop Blase Cupich

November 23, 2014

Guests include: Cornell William Brooks, Michael McCaul, Dick Durbin, Luis Gutierrez, Raul Labrador, Margaret Brennan, Susan Page, Michael Gerson, Clarence Page, David Ignatius and Mark Leibovich

November 16, 2014

Guests include: Benjamin Netanyahu, Mitt Romney, Charlie D'Agata, Claire McCaskill, Mike Lee, James Clapper, Ruth Marcus, Dana Milbank, Gerald Seib and Jeffrey Goldberg.

November 9, 2014

Guests include: President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, Peggy Noonan, David Gergen, Bob Woodward and Michele Norris.

November 2, 2014

Guests included: Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Samantha Power, Nancy Cordes, Anthony Salvanto, Kim Strassel, Tavis Smiley, Peggy Noonan, Mark Halperin and Jonathan Martin.

October 26, 2014

Guests included: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Jon Lapook, Rep. Mike Rogers, Sen. Joe Manchin, Clarissa Ward, Mike Morell, David Ignatius, Amy Walter, Nancy Cordes, David Leonhart, John Dickerson and Anthony Salvanto.

October 19, 2014

Guests included: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Richard Umbdenstock, Dr. Robert Wah, Jean Ross, Debora Patta, Holly Williams, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, Susan Glassner, Gerald Seib, Jeff Kluger and Michael O'Hanlon.

October 12, 2014

Guests included: Dr. Tom Frieden, Rep. Michael McCaul, Dr. Jon Lapook, Leon Panetta, Debora Patta, Elizabeth Palmer, Vicente Arenes, Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius, David Rohde and Susan Page.

October 5, 2014

Guests include: Manuel Bojorquez, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Jon LaPook, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Anthony Salvanto, Jonathan Martin, Nancy Cordes and John Dickerson.

September 28, 2014

Guests include: Tony Blinken, Tim Kaine, Gen. Carter Ham, Michele Flournoy, Michael Morell, Kimberly Strassel, Peter Baker, Ruth Marcus, Michael Crowley and Michael Gerson.

September 21, 2014

Guests include: James Brown, Samantha Power, Mike Rogers, Dianne Feinstein, Jane Harman, Joe Liberman, Mike Morell, Robert Kagan, Dr. Bill Shaffner, Dr. Jon LaPook.

September 14, 2014

Guests include: Charlie D'Agata, Denis McDonough, John Kerry, Michael McCaul, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ken Burns, Geoffrey Ward, Doris Kearns Goodwin

September 7, 2014

Guests included Marco Rubio, Henry Kissinger, Dutch Ruppersberger, Anthony Salvanto, David Leonhardt, Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius, Peter Baker.

August 31, 2014

Guests include: John McCain, Adam Smith, Peter King, Danielle Pletka and Michael Singh.

August 24, 2014

Guests include: Kelly Ayotte, Paul Ryan, Lacy Clay, Gary Sinise, Margaret Brennan, Mike Morell, Bob Orr, Susan Page, David Rohde and Juliette Goodrich.

August 17, 2014

Guests include: Gov. Jay Nixon, Cornell William Brooks, Rep. Mike Rogers, Vladimir Duthiers, Charlie D'Agata, Michael Eric Dyson, Ruth Marcus, Peter Baker, Michael Gerson and Gerald Seib.

August 10, 2014

Guests include: Sen. Jack Reed, Dr. Keiji Fukuda, Former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq James Jeffrey, Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Clarissa Ward, Charlie D'agata, Holly Williams, David Rohde and Michael Crowley.

August 3, 2014

Guests include: Dr. Tom Frieden, Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, U.N. official Pierre Krahenbuhl, David Ignatius, Michael Morell, CBS News' Margaret Brennan, and John Dean.

July 27, 2014

Guests include: Barry Petersen, Benjamin Netanyahu, Pavlo Klimkin, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, Mike Rogers, Madeleine Albright, Margaret Brennan, Anthony Salvanto, John Dickerson, Amy Walter, and David Leonhardt.

July 20, 2014

Guests include: John Kerry, Peter King, Martin Indyk, Bob Orr, David Martin, Mike Morell, Clarissa Ward, Mark Phillips, Barry Petersen, Kim Strassel, David Ignatius, Margaret Brennan and Peter Baker.

July 13, 2014

Guests included: Holly Williams, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rick Perry, Luis Gutierrez, Ron Dermer, Maen Areikat, Jane Harman, Gerald Seib, Danielle Pletka, and Nia-Malika Henderson.

July 6, 2014

Guests included Sen. John McCain, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Dick Durbin, Charlie D'Agata, Alex Ortiz, Sandra Brown, Jeffery Deaver, Lee Child, David Ignatius and Karin Slaughter.

June 29, 2014

Guests included: Charlie D'Agata, Rep. Michael McCaul, Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. John Barrasso, James Jeffrey, Margaret Brennan, Michael Crowley, Dee Dee Myers, Todd Purdum and Michael Gerson.

June 22, 2014

Guest host Norah O'Donnell. Guests included: Marco Rubio, Barbara Boxer, Mike Rogers, Mike Morell, Clarissa Ward, Margaret Brennan, Tavis Smiley, Robin Wright, John Dickerson and David Ignatius.

June 15, 2014

Guests included Sen. Lindsey Graham, Reince Priebus, Tom Donilon, Ted Olson, David Boies, Lara Logan, Clarissa Ward, Holly Williams, Gwen Ifill, Robert Costa and Nancy Cordes.

June 8, 2014

Guests included Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., plus panels featuring David Rohde, Peggy Noonan, David Gergen, Michael Gerson, and Thomas Friedman.

June 1, 2014

Guests included John McCain, Bernie Sanders, Michael Hayden, David Ignatius, Leigh Gallagher, David Sanger, Nancy Cordes and David Martin.

May 25, 2014

Guests included Sheriff Bill Brown, Richard Blumenthal, John Thune, Adam Kinzinger, Dana Priest, David Finkel, Col. Tom Manion, Allen Pizzey, Danielle Nottingham, Jarrett Bell, Sean Gregory, and Steven Silverman.

May 18, 2014

Guests included: Denis McDonough, Dan Dellinger, Timothy Geithner, Michael Bloomberg, Gerald Seib, Katrina vanden Huevel, Jamie Calmes, and John Dickerson.

May 11, 2014

Guests included: Elizabeth Warren, Mike Rogers, Robert Gates, Clarissa Ward, Margaret Brennan, David Ignatius and Michael Duffy.

May 4, 2014

Guests included Eric Garcetti, Richard Williams, Lindsay Graham, Clarissa Ward, James Brown, William Rhoden, Ruth Marcus, Michael Eric Dyson, Michele Norris, and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

April 27, 2014

Guests included: Benjamin Netanyahu, Tony Blinken, Bob Corker, Claire McCaskill, Rick Santorum, Holly Williams, Allen Pizzey, Bobby Ghosh, Peter Baker, and Nia-Malika Henderson.

April 20, 2014

Guests included: Cardinal Dolan, Deval Patrick, Holly Williams, Allen Pizzey, Seth Doane, Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius, Michael Duffy, and John Dickerson

April 13, 2014

Guests included: Sen. John McCain, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Katie Stallard, Michael Eric Dyson, Tavis Smiley, Evan Wolfson, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Peter Baker, Leigh Gallagher, Frank Rich, and Michael Gerson.

April 6, 2014

Guests included Seth Doane, Mark Ronsenker, Rep. Michael McCaul, Dan Pfeiffer, Heidi Cullen, Tom Friedman, Todd Purdum, John Dickerson and Amy Walter

March 30, 2014

Guests include: Gov. Jay Inslee, David Ignatius, Mark Emmert, Gen. Michael Hayden and Michael Morell. Panel: Gwen Ifill, David Ignatius, Carolyn Ryan and David Gergen.

March 23, 2014

Guests include: Gov. Mitt Romney, Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Sen. Dick Durbin, Dave Gallo, Clarissa Ward, Leigh Gallagher and David Sanger.

March 16, 2014

Guests include: Margaret Brennan, Seth Doane, Bob Orr, Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, Mark Rosenker, Rep. Mike Rogers, Tom Donilon, Elizabeth Palmer, Charlie D'Agata, Bobby Ghosh, Anne Gearan and Michael Gerson.

March 9, 2014

Guests include: Bob Orr, Seth Doane, Dick Cheney, Paul Ryan, Jim Jones, James Baker, Margaret Brennan, Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker and Rich Lowry.

March 2, 2014

Guests include: John Kerry, Chuck Hagel, David Ignatius, Major Garrett, Danielle Pletka, Michael O'Hanlon, Elizabeth Palmer, Charlie D'Agata and David Martin.

February 23, 2014

Guests include: Holly Williams, John McCain, Bobby Jindal, Martin O'Malley, Amy Walter, John Dickerson, Dan Balz, Jonathan Martin, Margaret Brennan and Bobby Ghosh.

February 16, 2014

Guests include: Pat McCrory, Jim DeMint, J. Marshall Shepherd, Bob Woodward, Jennifer Rubin, Neera Tanden, John Harris, David Sanger, Michael Bragman, Cyd Zeigler, Donte Stallworth, and Jarrett Bell

February 9, 2014

Guests include: Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Sen Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., Mark Phillips, Jeffrey Goldberg, Mark Mazzetti, Margaret Brennan and John Dickerson

February 2, 2014

Guests include: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, New Jersey Assemblyman John Wisniewski, White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Republican Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The panel included Michael Gerson, David Gergen, Kim Stassel and Bob Shrum

January 26, 2014

Guests include: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, Peggy Noonan, Bill Kristol, Bill Daley, Bob Woodward, Brian Boitano and Billie Jean King.

January 19, 2014

Guests include: Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., Sen. Mark Udall, D-Colo., Former Obama National Security Advisor, Tom Donilon, Former Deputy CIA Director and NSA Surveillance Review Group Member Mike Morell, Ruth Marcus, Christi Parsons and David Sanger.

January 12, 2014

Guests include: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., N.J. state assemblyman John Wisniewski, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, Rana Foroohar, John Harris, Michael Gerson, Gerald Seib, and CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer.

January 5, 2014

Guests include: Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., Rep. Matt Salmon, R-Ariz., Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius, David Sanger, and John Dickerson.