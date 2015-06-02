Program Facts

"Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation) is America's premier Sunday morning public affairs program. The broadcast is one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television, having debuted November 7, 1954 on CBS.

Every Sunday, "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) welcomes leaders, newsmakers, and experts to a lively round table discussion of current events and the latest news.

Check local listings for airings in your area.

Our Team

Moderator: Margaret Brennan @margbrennan)

@margbrennan) Executive Producer : Mary Hager @hagerhoo)



: @hagerhoo) Senior Producers : Ed Forgotson, Catherine Reynolds



: Ed Forgotson, Catherine Reynolds Director: Alison Hawley

Alison Hawley Producer: Jillian Hughes

Jillian Hughes Producer/Editor : Chris Gavin

: Chris Gavin Associate Producers : Jake Miller, Alexander Tin



: Jake Miller, Alexander Tin Broadcast Associate : Bo Erickson

: Bo Erickson Technical Production Manager: Laura Foran

Contact Us

Address:

Face the Nation

2020 M Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Phone:

(202) 457-4481

Email:

facethenation@cbsnews.com

Transcripts:

(212) 975-6441 or send a written request to footage@cbsnews.com. Recent transcripts are also available on our transcripts page.

Feedback:

We welcome your comments, thoughts and suggestions. Feel free to call us at (202) 457-4481, email us at facethenation@cbsnews.com, or tweet us @facethenation.