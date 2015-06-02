Last Updated Apr 7, 2018 4:16 PM EDT
Program Facts
"Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation) is America's premier Sunday morning public affairs program. The broadcast is one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television, having debuted November 7, 1954 on CBS.
Every Sunday, "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) welcomes leaders, newsmakers, and experts to a lively round table discussion of current events and the latest news.
Check local listings for airings in your area.
Our Team
- Moderator: Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan)
- Executive Producer: Mary Hager (@hagerhoo)
- Senior Producers: Ed Forgotson, Catherine Reynolds
- Director: Alison Hawley
- Producer: Jillian Hughes
- Producer/Editor: Chris Gavin
- Associate Producers: Jake Miller, Alexander Tin
- Broadcast Associate: Bo Erickson
- Technical Production Manager: Laura Foran
Contact Us
Address:
Face the Nation
2020 M Street NW
Washington, DC 20036
Phone:
(202) 457-4481
Email:
facethenation@cbsnews.com
Transcripts:
(212) 975-6441 or send a written request to footage@cbsnews.com. Recent transcripts are also available on our transcripts page.
Feedback:
We welcome your comments, thoughts and suggestions. Feel free to call us at (202) 457-4481, email us at facethenation@cbsnews.com, or tweet us @facethenation.