"Face the Nation" transcripts 2018

"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from:
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
For earlier transcripts, call (212) 975-6441 or email footage@cbsnews.com.
Guests included CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Sen. Cory Gardner, Holly Williams, Mike Morell, Jung Pak, David Sanger, Michael Gerson, Molly Ball, Susan Glasser, and Shannon Pettypiece
Guests included Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Joe Manchin, Peter Navarro, Andrew Pollack, Susan Page, Jeffrey Goldberg, Margaret Talev, Ed O'Keefe, and Seth Doane
Guests included Rep. Brian Mast, Rep. Ted Deutch, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Austin Eubanks, Andy Parker, Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Michele Gay, Nicole Hockley, Amb. Frederic Hof, Shawna Thomas, Reihan Salam, David Nakamura, and Rachael Bade
Guests included Rep. Trey Gowdy, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. Charlie Dent, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Rep. Ed Royce, John Podesta, and Florida school shooting survivors
Guests included Mick Mulvaney, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Mark Meadows, Peter Beinart, Susan Davis, Susan Glasser, Ramesh Ponnuru, and Joseph A. Califano, Jr.
Guests included Kris Van Cleave, Trey Gowdy, Michael Morell, Victoria Nuland, Fran Townsend, Molly Ball, Jamelle Bouie, Ben Domenech, Julie Pace, and Steve Coll.
Guests included Susan Collins, Bernie Sanders, Tammy Duckworth, Marc Short, Pete Aguilar, Will Hurd, Rachael Bade, Dan Balz, Jennifer Jacobs, and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Paul Ryan, Mick Mulvaney, Dick Durbin, Ruth Marcus, Jeffrey Goldbery, Ben Domenech and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Tom Cotton, Joe Manchin, Cory Gardner, Anthony Salvanto, Susan Page, Jonah Goldberg, Jamelle Bouie and Amy Walter.
Guests included Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Tom Donilon, Michael Morell, Mike Allen, Molly Ball, Ramesh Ponnuru and Haley Barbour.