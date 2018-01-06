CBS News January 6, 2018, 12:22 PM

"Face the Nation" transcripts 2018

"Face the Nation" is broadcast live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following "CBS Sunday Morning."

Chris Usher

"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 

2008, 20092010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 20152016, 2017, and 2018

For earlier transcripts, call (212) 975-6441 or email footage@cbsnews.com.

March 11, 2018

Guests included CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Sen. Cory Gardner, Holly Williams, Mike Morell, Jung Pak, David Sanger, Michael Gerson, Molly Ball, Susan Glasser, and Shannon Pettypiece

March 4, 2018

Guests included Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Joe Manchin, Peter Navarro, Andrew Pollack, Susan Page, Jeffrey Goldberg, Margaret Talev, Ed O'Keefe, and Seth Doane

February 25, 2018

Guests included Rep. Brian Mast, Rep. Ted Deutch, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Austin Eubanks, Andy Parker, Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Michele Gay, Nicole Hockley, Amb. Frederic Hof, Shawna Thomas, Reihan Salam, David Nakamura, and Rachael Bade

February 18, 2018

Guests included Rep. Trey Gowdy, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. Charlie Dent, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Rep. Ed Royce, John Podesta, and Florida school shooting survivors

February 11, 2018

Guests included Mick Mulvaney, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Mark Meadows, Peter Beinart, Susan Davis, Susan Glasser, Ramesh Ponnuru, and Joseph A. Califano, Jr.

February 4, 2018

Guests included Kris Van Cleave, Trey Gowdy, Michael Morell, Victoria Nuland, Fran Townsend, Molly Ball, Jamelle Bouie, Ben Domenech, Julie Pace, and Steve Coll.

January 28, 2018

Guests included Susan Collins, Bernie Sanders, Tammy Duckworth, Marc Short, Pete Aguilar, Will Hurd, Rachael Bade, Dan Balz, Jennifer Jacobs, and Ed O'Keefe. 

January 21, 2018 

Guests included Paul Ryan, Mick Mulvaney, Dick Durbin, Ruth Marcus, Jeffrey Goldbery, Ben Domenech and Ed O'Keefe.

January 14, 2018

Guests included Tom Cotton, Joe Manchin, Cory Gardner, Anthony Salvanto, Susan Page, Jonah Goldberg, Jamelle Bouie and Amy Walter.

January 7, 2018

Guests included Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Tom Donilon, Michael Morell, Mike Allen, Molly Ball, Ramesh Ponnuru and Haley Barbour.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More Face The Nation

Popular