Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2010

Dec. 26, 2010

Guests: Panel Discussion With CBS News Correspondents Chip Reid, Lara Logan, Nancy Cordes and Sharyl Attkisson

Dec. 19, 2010

Guests: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

Dec. 12, 2010

Guests: White House Senior Advisor David Axelrod; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York; and Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean

Dec. 5, 2010

Guests: Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; and Jim VandeHei, Executive Editor of Politico

Nov. 28, 2010

Guests: Authors' Roundtable Featuring Edmund Morris ("Colonel Roosevelt"); Arianna Huffington ("Third World America"); Bob Woodward ("Obama's Wars"); and Ron Chernow ("Washington: A Life")

Nov. 21, 2010

Guests: Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford

Nov. 14, 2010

Guests: Senator Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senator-Elect Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Nov. 7, 2010

Guests: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C.

Oct. 31, 2010

Guests: White House Counterterrorism Adviser John Brennan; Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Tim Pawlenty, R-Minn.; and Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.

Oct. 24, 2010

Guests: Fox News Contributor Karl Rove; Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Oct. 17, 2010

Guests: Howard Dean, Former Chairman, Democratic National Committee; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Republican strategist Liz Cheney; and Bill Galston, Brookings Institution

Oct. 10, 2010

Guests: White House Senior Adviser David Axelrod; Ed Gillespie, Republican State Leadership Committee Chairman

Oct. 3, 2010

Guests: Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; Gov. Bill Richardson, D-N.M.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and CBS News Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons

Sept. 26, 2010

Guests: Senate candidate Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Senate candidate Ken Buck, R-Colo.; and Sal Russo, chief strategist for the Tea Party Express

Sept. 19, 2010

Guests: Former President Bill Clinton; Michael Gerson of the Washington Post; and Republican strategist Ed Rollins

Sept. 12, 2010

Guests: House Minority Leader John Boehner, R-Ohio; Tom Kean, Co-chairman, 9/11 Commission; and Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.

Sept. 5, 2010

Guests: Laura Tyson, White House Economic Recovery and Advisory Board; Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics; Gretchen Morgenson, The New York Times; CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; and Jim VandeHei, Politico. Guest Host: "Early Show" anchor Harry Smith

Aug. 29, 2010

Guests: Joe Miller, Candidate for Senate in Alaska; Rep. Kendrick Meek, D-Fla.; Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Aug. 22, 2010

Guests: General Ray Odierno, Commander of U.S. Forces in Iraq; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Greg Mortenson, Author of Three Cups of Tea and Stones into Schools; General David Petraeus, Commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan

Aug. 15, 2010

Guests: Tim Kaine, Chairman, Democratic National Committee; Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.); Ed Gillespie, Former Chairman, Republican National Committee; Ed Rollins, Republican Strategist; Karen Tumulty, Washington Post; John Harris, Politico

Aug. 8, 2010

Guests: Ret. U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Thad Allen; David Boies, American Foundation for Legal Rights; Tony Perkins, Family Research Council; CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford; and Dan Balz of the Washington Post. Guest host: CBS News political analyst John Dickerson

Aug. 1, 2010

Guests: Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff; Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; Richard Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations; and Thomas Saenz, President, Mexican American Legal Defense & Educational Fund; Guest Host: "Early Show" anchor Harry Smith

July 25, 2010

Guests: Abigail Thernstrom, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University; Wall Street Journal columnist John Fund; Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson; and Cornel West of Princeton University

July 18, 2010

Guests: Gov. Bill Richardson, D-N.M.; Former Rep. J.D. Hayworth, R-Ariz.; Benjamin Jealous, President, NAACP; and David Webb, Co-Founder, Tea Party 365

July 11, 2010

Guest: Attorney General Eric Holder

July 4, 2010

Guests: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford; Peter Baker of The New York Times; and Anne Kornblut of the Washington Post; with guest moderator, CBS News political analyst John Dickerson

June 27, 2010

Guests: Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.; Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford; and CBS News national security correspondent David Martin

June 20, 2010

Guests: Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif.; Rep. Joseph Cao, R-La.; Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.; and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

June 13, 2010

Guests: Gov. Charlie Crist, R-Fla.; Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; Gov. Bob Riley, R-Ala.; and Admiral Thad Allen, National Incident Commander

June 6, 2010

Guests: U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Thad Allen, National Incident Commander; Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.; CBS News investigative correspondent Sharyl Attkisson; CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford; and Dan Balz of The Washington Post

May 30, 2010

Guests: Carol Browner, Asst. to the President, Energy and Climate Change; Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Bob Dudley, Managing Director, BP; CBS News investigative correspondent Sharyl Attkisson; and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson (guest host)

May 23, 2010

Guests: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs; Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; and Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Joe Sestak of Pa.

May 16, 2010

Guests: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford; and Jeff Zeleny of The New York Times

May 9, 2010

Guests: Assistant to the President for Counterterrorism John Brennan; Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., Chairman, Banking Committee; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., Ranking Member, Banking Committee; and Admiral Thad Allen, Commandant, Coast Guard, National Incident CDR, Gulf Oil Spill

May 2, 2010

Guests: Rep. Charlie Melancon, D-La.; Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.; Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.; Senate Candidate J.D. Hayworth, R-Ariz.; Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La.; and guest moderator Harry Smith

April 25, 2010

Guests: National Economic Council director Lawrence Summers; Michael Lewis, author of "The Big Short"; and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman

April 18, 2010

Guests: Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass.; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker

April 11, 2010

Guests: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Secretary of Defense Robert Gates; and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford

April 4, 2010

Guests: From CBS News, Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and Justice correspondent Bob Orr; Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University; and David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times

March 28, 2010

Guests: Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C.; Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.; and Tim Kaine, Chairman, Democratic National Committee

March 21, 2010

Guests: Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Majority Whip; Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., DCCC; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Minority Leader; and Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Assistant Majority Leader

March 14, 2010

Guests: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs; Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; and Karen Ignagni, President, America's Health Insurance Plans

March 7, 2010

Guests: Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Dan Balz, The Washington Post; and Jim VandeHei, Executive Editor of Politico

February 28, 2010

Guests: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Sen Tom Coburn, R-Okla.; Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D.; and Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

February 21, 2010

Guest: Former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell

February 14, 2010

Guest: Vice President Joe Biden

February 7, 2010

Guests: National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell; and Shannon Sharpe, Phil Simms and Jim Nantz of CBS Sports

January 31, 2010

Guests: Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; Sen. John Thune, R-S.C.; Anne Kornblut of the Washington Post; and Jim Vandehei of Politico.com

January 24, 2010

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford

January 17, 2010

Guests: President Bill Clinton; President George W. Bush; General P. K. Keen, SOUTHCOM; Rajiv Shah, USAID; national correspondent Jeff Glor; chief national correspondent Byron Pitts; and medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton

January 10, 2010

Guests: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. Peter Hoekstra, R-Mich.; Peter Baker, New York Times White House Correspondent; and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford

January 3, 2010

CBS News Correspondents Round Table With Guests: Chief White House correspondent Chip Reid, Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Bob Orr, Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, National Security correspondent David Martin, and chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford