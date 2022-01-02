Live

Watch CBSN Live

Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2022

/ CBS News

Over a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online: 
200820092010201120122013201420152016201720182019, 2020 and 2021

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

January 2, 2022

  • Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
  • Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
  • Representative Liz Cheney
  • Representative Adam Schiff
  • University of Chicago professor Robert Pape

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on January 2, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.