Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2016
"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests at (212) 975-6441 or footage@cbsnews.com.
Guests included Stephen Colbert, Major Garrett, Margaret Brennan, Jan Crawford, David Martin, Jeff Pegues, and Nancy Cordes.
Guests included Kellyanne Conway, Henry Kissinger, Tom Donilon, Margaret Brennan, David Ignatiius, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Graeme Wood, Susan Page and Ron Brownstein.
Guests included John McCain, Kellyanne Conway, Bernie Sanders, Tim Scott, Michael Duffy, Lisa Lerer, Jamelle Bouie and Michael Gerson.
Guests included Reince Priebus, Newt Gingrich, Nancy Pelosi, Leon Panetta, Susan Page, Reihan Salam, Audie Cornish and Dan Balz.
Guests included Marco Rubio, Manuel Bojorquez, Jeffrey Goldberg, Julia Swei, Holly Williams, Vin Scully, Jahana Hayes, Brandon Stanton, Honesty Liller, John Shinholser, Molly Ball, Ramesh Ponnuru, Ed O'Keefe, and Ruth Marcus.
Guests included Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Keith Ellison, Maya MacGuineas, David Frum, Lanhee Chen, Grover Norquist, and Max Stier.
Guests included Newt Gingrich, Bernie Sanders, Peggy Noonan, Jeffrey Goldberg, Jamelle Bouie, Michael Gerson, Jacqueline Alemany, Alan He, Sopan Deb, Kylie Atwood, Erica Brown, Sean Gallitz and Hannah Fraser-Chanpong.
Guests included Tim Kaine, Reince Priebus, Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, Anthony Salvanto, Fran Townsend, David Ignatius, Amy Walter, Mark Leibovich, Jamelle Bouie and John Heilemann.
Guests included Vice President Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Joel Benenson, Anthony Salvanto, Jeff Pegues, Susan Page, Ben Domenech, Amy Walter, and Patrick Healy.
Guests included Reince Priebus, Anthony Salvanto, Frank Luntz, David Axelrod, Peggy Noonan, Jamelle Bouie, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ed O'Keefe and Holly Williams.
Guests included Mike Pence, Tim Kaine, Anthony Salvanto, Russell Moore, Alfonso Alguilar, Tammy Bruce, Matt Schlapp, Bob Woodward, Maureen Dowd, David Ignatius and Jon Meacham.
Guests included Rudy Giuliani, Robby Mook, Anthony Salvanto, Norah O'Donnell, Bob Schieffer, Nancy Cordes, Major Garrett, Susan Page, Jamelle Bouie, Peggy Noonan and John Heilemann.
Guests included Errol Barnett, Tim Kaine, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Anthony Salvanto, Bob Schieffer, Susan Page and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Anna Werner, Peter King, Tim Kaine, Kellyanne Conway, Reince Priebus, Ruth Marcus, Reihan Salam and Mark Leibovich.
Guests included John Brennan, Anthony Salvanto, Devin Nunes, Fran Townsend, Steven Brill, Jeffrey Goldberg, Peggy Noonan, Jamelle Bouie, Amy Walter and Gayle King.
Guests included Chris Christie, Jeff Flake, Anthony Salvanto, Alberto Gonzales, Eric Fisher, Jamelle Bouie, Susan Page, Ramesh Ponnuru and Molly Ball.
Guests included Kellyanne Conway, Donna Brazile, Jason Chaffetz, Ben Carson, Jeffrey Goldberg, Leslie Sanchez, Ed O'Keefe and Mark Leibovich.
Guests included Reince Priebus, Jeff Sessions, Frank Luntz, Robby Mook, Marc Fisher, Michael Kranish, Amy Walter, Ben Domenech, Ezra Klein and Jennifer Jacobs.
Guests included Susan Collins, Tom Ridge, William Cohen, Michael Hayden, Mike Leavitt, Rosa Brooks, Anthony Salvanto, Audie Cornish, Dan Balz, Michael Gerson, Michael Scherer and Amanda Porterfield.
Guests included Jeff Flake, Tom Cotton, David Ignatius, Anthony Salvanto, Ron Brownstein, Michael Duffy, Ed O'Keefe and Susan Page.
Guests included Bernie Sanders, Paul Manafort, Reince Priebus, Anthony Fauci, David Axelrod, Amy Walter, Dana Milbank, John Heilemann and Reihan Salam.
Guests included President Obama, Nancy Cordes, Jamelle Bouie, Ramesh Ponnuru and Ron Brownstein.
Guests included Paul Manafort, Newt Gingrich, Haley Barbour, Anthony Salvanto, Kim Strassel, Ben Domenech, Matt Schlapp, Calvin Williams, Peggy Noonan, Bob Schieffer, and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Mike Rawlings, Jeh Johnson, William Bratton, Cornell William Brooks, Elijah Cummings, Rudy Giuliani, Sherrilyn Ifill, Terrence Cunningham, Wesley Lowery and Jeff Pegues.
Guests included Adam Schiff, Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Molly Ball, Ed O'Keefe, Gerald Seib, Peter Onuf, Annette Gordon-Reed, Douglas Brinkley, Arthur Herman and Jean Edward Smith.
Guests included Marco Rubio, Rana Foroohar, David Ignatius, David Rennie, Mark Zandi, Anthony Salvanto, Peggy Noonan, Tavis Smiley, Susan Page, Mark Leibovich and Maya MacGuineas.
Guests included Donald Trump, Loretta Lynch, Wayne LaPierre, Dianne Feinstein, Fran Townsend, Michael Morell, Ruth Marcus and Michael Gerson.
Guests included Bernie Sanders, Jeff Flake, Corey Lewandowski, Eric Sandoval, Jeff Pegues, Bill Nelson, Jamelle Bouie, Jennifer Jacobs, Ed O' Keefe, and Ben Domenech.
Guests included Donald Trump, Thomas Hauser, William Rhoden, David Axelrod, Susan Page, Reihan Salam, Dan Balz and Amy Walter.
Guests included Bernie Sanders, Ron Johnson, Margaret Brennan, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ron Brownstein, Peggy Noonan, Ruth Marcus, Mark Leibovich, and John Hickenlooper.
Guests included Margaret Brennan, Holly Williams, Sully Sullenberger, Mark Rosenker, Bernie Sanders, Anthony Salvanto, Molly Ball, Ezra Klein, Ramesh Ponnuru, and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Reince Priebus, Robert Gates, Peter King, Marsha Blackburn, Chris Collins, Susan Page, Jamelle Bouie, Julie Pace and Michael Gerson.
Guests included Hillary Clinton, Amy Walter, Ben Domenech, Jonathan Martin, Ruth Marcus, Leslie Sanchez, Matt Schlapp, Russell Moore, and Jennifer Rubin.
Guests included Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders, Lindsey Graham, Paul Manafort, Peggy Noonan, Jamelle Bouie, Molly Ball and Jeffrey Goldberg.
Guests included John Kasich, Bernie Sanders, Anthony Salvanto, Reihan Salam, Ed O'Keefe, Nancy Cordes, Ezra Klein and Mark Landler.
Guests included Bernie Sanders, Reince Priebus, Anthony Salvanto, Anthony Fauci, David Axelrod, Susan Page, Amy Davidson, Clarence Page and Ron Fournier.
Guests included Bernie Sanders, John Kasich, Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer Jacobs, Dan Balz, Jamelle Bouie, Ramesh Ponnuru, and Ken Burns.
Guests included Donald Trump, Reince Priebus, Anthony Salvanto, Peggy Noonan, Ed O'Keefe, Mark Leibovich, and Ruth Marcus.
Guests included Allen Pizzey, John Kerry, John Miller, Michael McCaul, Jeffrey Goldberg, Farah Pandith, Michael Morell, Susan Page, Ben Domenech, and Jamelle Bouie.
Guests included John Kasich, Bernie Sanders, Lindsey Graham, Frank Luntz, Susan Page, Reihan Salam, Ruth Marcus, Jonathan Martin, Miguel Estrada and Jan Crawford.
Guests included Donald Trump, John Kasich, Bernie Sanders, Anthony Salvanto, Jeffrey Goldberg, Peggy Noonan, Michael Duffy and Nancy Cordes.
Guests included Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, Reince Priebus, Anthony Salvanto, Molly Ball, Ed O'Keefe, Michael Gerson, and Ezra Klein.
Guests included Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Bernie Sanders, Anthony Salvanto, David Axelrod, Jamelle Bouie, Ruth Marcus, Peggy Noonan, and Ben Domenech.
Guests included Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Bob Schieffer, Susan Page, Reihan Salam, Mark Leibovich, and Ron Brownstein.
Guests included Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Bernie Sanders, Jan Crawford, Anthony Salvanto, Kim Strassel, Peggy Noonan, Jamelle Bouie, and Dan Balz.
Guests included Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, DeMaurice Smith, and James Brown.
Guests included Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ann Selzer, Nancy Cordes, Major Garrett, Ezra Klein, Ed O'Keefe, Ben Domenech, and Kim Strassel.
Guests included Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Kris Van Cleave, Jericka Duncan, Marlie Hall, Anthony Salvanto, Matt Lewis, Ruth Marcus, Nancy Cordes, and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Marco Rubio, John Kasich, Robin Wright, Margaret Brennan, Gerald Seib, Molly Ball, Michael Gerson and Tavis Smiley.
Guests included Hillary Clinton, Paul Ryan, Chris Christie, Rand Paul, Peggy Noonan, Jamelle Bouie, Susan Page and Ed O'Keefe.
Guests included Donald Trump, Michael Morell, Thomas Donilon, Molly Ball, Reihan Salam, Jonathan Martin, and Ruth Marcus.