Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2009

December 27, 2009

Guests: Robert Gibbs, White House Press Secretary; Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Armen Keteyian, CBS News Chief Investigative Correspondent; Juan Zarate, CBS News National Security Analyst

December 20, 2009

Guests: Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Me.; Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La.; and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

December 13, 2009

Guests: Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Ben Nelson, D-Neb.; and Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.V.

December 6, 2009

Guests: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; and Secretary of State Richard Gates

November 29, 2009

Guests: Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Former House Republican Leader Dick Armey; Dede Scozzafava; Former Republican Congressional Candidate; GOP Strategist Ed Gillespie; and guest moderator Harry Smith

November 22, 2009

Guests: Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; and CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton

November 15, 2009

Guests: Rep. Peter Hoekstra, R-Mich.; Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Dana Priest of the Washington Post; and CBS News Analyst Juan Zarate

November 8, 2009

Guests: Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Ike Skelton, D-Mo.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; and Republican political consultant Ed Rollins

November 1, 2009

Guests: White House Senior Adviser David Axelrod; and Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.

October 25, 2009

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis.

October 18, 2009

Guests: White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex.; and Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.; with guest host John Dickerson

October 11, 2009

Guests: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; David Ignatius, the Washington Post; and Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

October 4, 2009

Guests: National Security Adviser Gen. James Jones; Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Gen. Anthony Zinni, former commander, CENTCOM; and Rep. Ike Skelton, D-Mo.

September 27, 2009

Guests: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; guest host Harry Smith

September 20, 2009

Guests: President Barack Obama; Michael Steele, Chairman, Republican National Committee

September 13, 2009

Guests: Senior White House Adviser David Axelrod; Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Me.; Politico's Roger Simon; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker

September 6, 2009

Guest: Education Secretary Arne Duncan

August 30, 2009

Guests: Senators John McCain (R-Ariz.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Orrin Hatch (R-Utah); Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.); and Georgetown University's Michael Eric Dyson

August 23, 2009

Guests: Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D.; and former DNC Chairman Howard Dean

August 16, 2009

Guests: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs; CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Lara Logan; Lee Hamilton, co-chair, Iraq Study Group; former Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb.; presidential historian Douglas Brinkley; and guest moderator CBS "Early Show" anchor Harry Smith

August 9, 2009

Guests: National Security Adviser General James Jones; Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

August 2, 2009

Guests: National Economic Council Director Larry Summers; Bob Woodward, The Washington Post; David Brooks, The New York Times; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker

July 26, 2009

Guests: Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod; Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.; Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker

July 19, 2009

Guests: Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y.; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; Former Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio; CBS News Consultant Douglas Brinkley; and as moderator "Early Show" anchor Harry Smith, joined by Bob Schieffer

July 12, 2009

Guests: Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.; syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker; and Kevin Mirada, The Washington Post

July 5, 2009

Guests: Adm. Mike Mullen, Chairman, Joint Chiefs Of Staff; Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Charles Schumer, D- N.Y.; and guest moderator John Dickerson

June 28, 2009

Guests: Governor Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; and Dr. Susan Rice, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

June 21, 2009

Guest: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

June 14, 2009

Guests: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D. Ill.

June 7, 2009

Guests: Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod; Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator

May 31, 2009

Guests: Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Bob Woodward, The Washington Post; David Brooks, The New York Times

May 24, 2009

Guests: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Dr. Alvin Poussaint, Psychiatrist, Harvard University

May 17, 2009

Guests: Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; Anthony Romero, Executive Director, ACLU; CBS News Political Consultant John Dickerson; Joan Biskupic, USA Today; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator

May 10, 2009

Guest: Former Vice President Dick Cheney

May 3, 2009

Guests: Sen. Arlen Specter, D-Pa.; Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius; Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano; Acting CDC Director Richard Besser

April 26, 2009

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Editor-In-Chief Tina Brown, The Daily Beast; Bob Woodward, The Washington Post

April 19, 2009

Guests: Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President, National Rifle Association; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator

April 12, 2009

Guests: Mexican Ambassador to the United States Arturo Sarukhan; Syndicated Columnist Kathleen Parker; Rajiv Chandrasekaran, Senior Correspondent at the Washington Post; David Sanger, The New York Times

April 5, 2009

Guests: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner; CBS News Chief Foreign Correspondent Lara Logan; Perry Bacon, The Washington Post

March 29, 2009

Guest: President Barack Obama

March 22, 2009

Guests: Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass.; Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Austan Goolsbee, White House Council Of Economic Advisers; Jackie Calmes, The New York Times; John Dickerson, Slate Magazine; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator

March 15, 2009

Guests: Lawrence Summers, Director, National Economic Council; Thomas Friedman, The New York Times

March 8, 2009

Guests: Peter Orszag, Director, White House Office of Management and Budget; Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio; Syndicated Columnist Kathleen Parker; Michael Fletcher, Washington Post White House Reporter

March 1, 2009

Guest: White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel

February 22, 2009

Guests: Shaun Donovan, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Gov. Jon Corzine, D-N.J.; Gov. Mitch Daniels, R-Ind.; Gov. Ted Strickland, D-Ohio

February 15, 2009

Guests: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs; Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

February 8, 2009

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D.; Christina Romer, Chair, Council of Economic Advisers

February 1, 2009

Guests: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; David Brooks, The New York Times

January 25, 2009

Guest: Vice President Joe Biden

January 18, 2009

Guests: Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers; John Dickerson, Slate.com; Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University

January 11, 2009

Guests: Former Illinois Attorney General Roland Burris; Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

January 4, 2009

Guest: Vice President Dick Cheney

