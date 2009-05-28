Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2009
"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests at (212) 975-6441 or footage@cbsnews.com.
Guests: Robert Gibbs, White House Press Secretary; Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Armen Keteyian, CBS News Chief Investigative Correspondent; Juan Zarate, CBS News National Security Analyst
December 20, 2009
Guests: Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Me.; Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La.; and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
December 13, 2009
Guests: Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Ben Nelson, D-Neb.; and Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.V.
December 6, 2009
Guests: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; and Secretary of State Richard Gates
November 29, 2009
Guests: Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Former House Republican Leader Dick Armey; Dede Scozzafava; Former Republican Congressional Candidate; GOP Strategist Ed Gillespie; and guest moderator Harry Smith
November 22, 2009
Guests: Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; and CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton
November 15, 2009
Guests: Rep. Peter Hoekstra, R-Mich.; Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Dana Priest of the Washington Post; and CBS News Analyst Juan Zarate
November 8, 2009
Guests: Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Ike Skelton, D-Mo.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; and Republican political consultant Ed Rollins
November 1, 2009
Guests: White House Senior Adviser David Axelrod; and Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.
October 25, 2009
Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis.
October 18, 2009
Guests: White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex.; and Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.; with guest host John Dickerson
October 11, 2009
Guests: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.; David Ignatius, the Washington Post; and Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution
October 4, 2009
Guests: National Security Adviser Gen. James Jones; Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Gen. Anthony Zinni, former commander, CENTCOM; and Rep. Ike Skelton, D-Mo.
September 27, 2009
Guests: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; guest host Harry Smith
September 20, 2009
Guests: President Barack Obama; Michael Steele, Chairman, Republican National Committee
September 13, 2009
Guests: Senior White House Adviser David Axelrod; Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Me.; Politico's Roger Simon; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker
September 6, 2009
Guest: Education Secretary Arne Duncan
August 30, 2009
Guests: Senators John McCain (R-Ariz.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Orrin Hatch (R-Utah); Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.); and Georgetown University's Michael Eric Dyson
August 23, 2009
Guests: Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D.; and former DNC Chairman Howard Dean
August 16, 2009
Guests: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs; CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Lara Logan; Lee Hamilton, co-chair, Iraq Study Group; former Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb.; presidential historian Douglas Brinkley; and guest moderator CBS "Early Show" anchor Harry Smith
August 9, 2009
Guests: National Security Adviser General James Jones; Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
August 2, 2009
Guests: National Economic Council Director Larry Summers; Bob Woodward, The Washington Post; David Brooks, The New York Times; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker
July 26, 2009
Guests: Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod; Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.; Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University; and syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker
July 19, 2009
Guests: Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y.; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; Former Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio; CBS News Consultant Douglas Brinkley; and as moderator "Early Show" anchor Harry Smith, joined by Bob Schieffer
July 12, 2009
Guests: Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.; syndicated columnist Kathleen Parker; and Kevin Mirada, The Washington Post
July 5, 2009
Guests: Adm. Mike Mullen, Chairman, Joint Chiefs Of Staff; Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Charles Schumer, D- N.Y.; and guest moderator John Dickerson
June 28, 2009
Guests: Governor Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; and Dr. Susan Rice, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
June 21, 2009
Guest: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.
June 14, 2009
Guests: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D. Ill.
June 7, 2009
Guests: Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod; Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator
May 31, 2009
Guests: Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Bob Woodward, The Washington Post; David Brooks, The New York Times
May 24, 2009
Guests: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Dr. Alvin Poussaint, Psychiatrist, Harvard University
May 17, 2009
Guests: Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; Anthony Romero, Executive Director, ACLU; CBS News Political Consultant John Dickerson; Joan Biskupic, USA Today; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator
May 10, 2009
Guest: Former Vice President Dick Cheney
May 3, 2009
Guests: Sen. Arlen Specter, D-Pa.; Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius; Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano; Acting CDC Director Richard Besser
April 26, 2009
Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Editor-In-Chief Tina Brown, The Daily Beast; Bob Woodward, The Washington Post
April 19, 2009
Guests: Senior White House Advisor David Axelrod; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President, National Rifle Association; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator
April 12, 2009
Guests: Mexican Ambassador to the United States Arturo Sarukhan; Syndicated Columnist Kathleen Parker; Rajiv Chandrasekaran, Senior Correspondent at the Washington Post; David Sanger, The New York Times
April 5, 2009
Guests: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner; CBS News Chief Foreign Correspondent Lara Logan; Perry Bacon, The Washington Post
March 29, 2009
Guest: President Barack Obama
March 22, 2009
Guests: Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass.; Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Austan Goolsbee, White House Council Of Economic Advisers; Jackie Calmes, The New York Times; John Dickerson, Slate Magazine; Harry Smith, Guest Moderator
March 15, 2009
Guests: Lawrence Summers, Director, National Economic Council; Thomas Friedman, The New York Times
March 8, 2009
Guests: Peter Orszag, Director, White House Office of Management and Budget; Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio; Syndicated Columnist Kathleen Parker; Michael Fletcher, Washington Post White House Reporter
March 1, 2009
Guest: White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel
February 22, 2009
Guests: Shaun Donovan, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Gov. Jon Corzine, D-N.J.; Gov. Mitch Daniels, R-Ind.; Gov. Ted Strickland, D-Ohio
February 15, 2009
Guests: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs; Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.
February 8, 2009
Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D.; Christina Romer, Chair, Council of Economic Advisers
February 1, 2009
Guests: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; David Brooks, The New York Times
January 25, 2009
Guest: Vice President Joe Biden
January 18, 2009
Guests: Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers; John Dickerson, Slate.com; Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University
January 11, 2009
Guests: Former Illinois Attorney General Roland Burris; Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
January 4, 2009
Guest: Vice President Dick Cheney
