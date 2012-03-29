Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2011

"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Dec. 25, 2011

Guests, from CBS News: Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; political director John Dickerson; national security correspondent David Martin; senior business correspondent Anthony Mason; chief White House Correspondent Norah O'Donnell; Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Bob Orr; and correspondent Elizabeth Palmer

Dec. 18, 2011

Guest: GOP presidential candidate Newt Gingrich

Dec. 11, 2011

Guests: GOP presidential candidate Michele Bachmann; Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa; CBS News political director John Dickerson; and CBS News chief White House correspondent Norah O'Donnell

Dec. 4, 2011

Guests: RNC chair Reince Priebus; Obama campaign adviser Robert Gibbs; Politico's chief White House correspondent Mike Allen; and, from CBS News: Chief White House correspondent Norah O'Donnell, political director John Dickerson, and Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes

Nov. 27, 2011

Guests: Novelist Kathryn Stockett ("The Help"); former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; author Michael Lewis ("Boomerang"); and Steve Jobs' biographer Walter Isaacson

Nov. 20, 2011

Guests: Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul; Sen. Pat Toomey,R-Pa.; and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Nov. 13, 2011

Guests: Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman; Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; Governor Martin O'Malley, D-Md.; Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Clinton press secretary Dee Dee Myers; columnist Kathleen Parker; Major Garrett of the National Journal; and CBS News Political Analyst John Dickerson

Nov. 6, 2011

Guests: Ed Gillespie, former Republican National Committee Chair; Ed Rollins, former Bachmann Campaign Manager; Ken Blackwell, Perry Supporter; Liz Cheney, Republican Consultant; CBS News Political Analyst John Dickerson; and Mary Anne Huntsman, Abby Huntsman and Liddy Huntsman, daughters of GOP candidate Jon Huntsman

Oct. 30, 2011

Guests: Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain; and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson

Oct. 23, 2011

Guests: Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; CBS News political analyst John Dickerson; and GOP strategist Kevin Madden

Oct. 16, 2011

Guests: Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; CBS News investigative correspondent Sharyl Attkisson; Julianna Goldman of Bloomberg News; CBS News Chief White House correspondent Norah O'Donnell; and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson

Oct. 9, 2011

Guests: Republican presidential candidates Herman Cain and Newt Gingrich; Michael Gerson of the Washington Post; CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes; and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson

Oct. 2, 2011

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Governor Haley Barbour, R-Tenn.; and Governor Martin O'Malley, D-Md.

Sept. 25, 2011

Guests: DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz; RNC chair Reince Priebus; Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi; CBS News White House correspondent Norah O'Donnell; and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson

Sept. 18, 2011

Guests: Former President Bill Clinton; and former Vice President Dick Cheney

Sept. 11, 2011

Guests: White House counterterrorism adviser John Brennan; former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Sept. 4, 2011

Guests: Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.; Former Gov. Jon Huntsman, R-Utah

Aug. 28, 2011

Guest: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Also: Reports on Tropical Storm Irene

Aug. 21, 2011

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; economist Mark Zandi; and former party chairs, Ed Gillespie of the Republican National Committee and Terry McAuliffe of the Democratic National Committee

Aug. 14, 2011

Guests: Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.; DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; CBS News political analyst John Dickerson; Gwen Ifill, Washington Week/PBS NewsHour; and Dan Balz of the Washington Post

Aug. 7, 2011

Guests: Obama Campaign Adviser David Axelrod, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Former Vt. Gov. and DNC Chairman Howard Dean

July 31, 2011

Guests: Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

July 24, 2011

Guests: Senator Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; Senator Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.; Senator Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga.; and White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley

July 17, 2011

Guests: Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla.; and Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

July 10, 2011

Guests: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner; Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.; and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

July 3, 2011

Guests: Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wis.; and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, D-Los Angeles

June 26, 2011

Guest: Representative Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.

June 19, 2011

Guests: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich.

June 12, 2011

Guests: Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md; Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

June 5, 2011

Guests: Governor Haley Barbour, R-Miss.; and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

May 29, 2011

Guests: House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va.; and DNC Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. CBS News' Harry Smith, guest moderator

May 22, 2011

Guest: Former House Speaker and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich

May 15, 2011

Guest: House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio; Plus, behind the scenes of CBS News' town hall meeting with President Barack Obama. Guest Moderator: CBS News' Harry Smith

May 8, 2011

Guests: Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.; and former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld

May 1, 2011

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Gov. Robert Bentley, R-Ala.; Michael Gerson of the Washington Post; and Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University

April 24, 2011

Guests: Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill.; Rep. Tim Griffin, R-Ark.; and Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

April 17, 2011

Guests: Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

April 10, 2011

Guests: Senator Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.; Major Garrett, National Journal; and CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes

April 3, 2011

Guests: Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev.; Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reporting from Tripoli

March 27, 2011

Guests: Secretary of Defense Robert Gates; Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; and CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reporting from Tripoli

March 20, 2011

Guests: Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind.; Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff; Mark Phillips, CBS News Correspondent; David Martin, CBS News National Security Correspondent; and Scott Pelley, CBS News 60 Minutes Correspondent

March 13, 2011

Guests: Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.; David Sanger of The New York Times; CBS News national security correspondent David Martin; and reporting from Japan for CBS News: Harry Smith, Lucy Craft, Celia Hatton and Bill Whitaker

March 6, 2011

Guests: Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senator John Kerry, D-Mass.; Tom Friedman, columnist for The New York Times; and CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips reporting From Tripoli

Feb. 27, 2011

Guests: Governor Chris Christie, R-New Jersey; CBS News correspondent Kelly Cobiella reporting from Tripoli; and CBS News correspondent Allen Pizzey reporting from Tunisia

Feb. 20, 2011

Guests: Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; The New York Times' David Sanger; and CBS News correspondent Allen Pizzey reporting from Bahrain

Feb. 13, 2011

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Egyptian Nobel Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei; Egyptian Nobel Laureate and Activist Ahmed Zewail; Egyptian Ambassador to the U.S. Sameh Shoukry; and CBS News Anchor Harry Smith Reporting From Cairo

Feb. 6, 2011

Guests: Prince Hassan of Jordan; Former Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk; Thomas Pickering, National Comm. on American Foreign Policy; Dr. Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera; and CBS News Correspondents Elizabeth Palmer, Mark Strassmann and Terry McCarthy

Jan. 30, 2011

Guests: White House Chief of Staff William Daley; Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Egyptian Opposition Leader Dr. Mohamed ElBaradei; David Sanger of The New York Times; and CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer

Jan. 23, 2011

Guests: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; and Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

Jan. 16, 2011

Guests: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; and Rep. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Jan. 9, 2011

Guests: Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz.; and CBS News correspondents Nancy Cordes, Jan Crawford and Bob Orr

Jan. 2, 2011

Guests: Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.; Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y.; and Rep.-Elect Mike Kelly, R-Pa. Guest Moderator: CBS News' Harry Smith