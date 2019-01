Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2015

"Face the Nation" transcripts are available online from: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests at (212) 975-6441 or footage@cbsnews.com.

December 27, 2015

Guests included Stephen Colbert, Bernie Sanders, Ben Carson, Scott Kelly, Ben Domenech, James Bennet, David Rohde, and Jeanne Cummings.

December 20, 2015

Guests included Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Anthony Salvanto, David Axelrod, Dan Balz, Jeffrey Goldberg and Peggy Noonan.

December 13, 2015

Guests included John Kerry, Frank Luntz, John Kasich, Richard Burr, Marshall Shepherd, Susan Page, Jamelle Bouie, Peter Baker, and Kim Strassel.

December 6, 2015

Guests included Donald Trump, Chris Christie, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Pegues, Fran Townsend, Michael Morell, Gwen Ifill, Ben Domenech, Gerald Seib, and Ed O'Keefe.

November 29, 2015

Guests included Ben Carson, Jeb Bush, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius, Jeffrey Goldberg, Michael Gerson, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Karl Rove, Jon Meacham, and Edward Larson.

November 22, 2015

Guests included Dianne Feinstein, Michael McCaul, Brett McGurk, Rand Paul, Margaret Brennan, Elizabeth Palmer, Michael Morell, Tom Donilon, Frances Townsend, Ruth Marcus, Karl Rove, and Ron Brownstein.

November 15, 2015

Guests included Elizabeth Palmer, Margaret Brennan, Mike Morell, William Bratton, Bernie Sanders, Devin Nunes, Richard Burr, Farah Pandith, Danielle Pletka, Peggy Noonan, Jamelle Bouie, and Nancy Cordes.

November 8, 2015

Guests included Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Kirsten Gillibrand, Mike Morell, David Ignatius, Ben Domenech, Molly Ball, and Ed O'Keefe.

November 1, 2015

Guests included Marco Rubio, Paul Ryan, Steny Hoyer, Allen Pizzey, Peggy Noonan, Jonathan Martin, Jamelle Bouie, and Jeffrey Goldberg.

October 25, 2015

Guests included Donald Trump, Chris Christie, Nancy Cordes, Anthony Salvanto, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Susan Page, Reihan Salam, Mark Leibovich, and Robert Costa.

October 18, 2015

Guests included Rep. Trey Gowdy, Rep. Elijah Cummings, David Axelrod, Bob Woodward, Mark Halperin, Nancy Cordes and Jeffrey Goldberg.

October 11, 2015

Guests included: Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Mick Mulvaney, Tpm Donilon, David Ignatius, Holly Williams, Ben Domenech, Ruth Marcus, Robert Costa, and Ron Fournier.

September 27, 2015

Guests included: John Boehner, Bernie Sanders, John Kasich, Nancy Cordes, Susan Page, Ed O'Keefe, and Kim Strassel.

September 20, 2015

Guests included: Hillary Clinton, Rand Paul, Michael Gerson, Peggy Noonan, Ron Brownstein, and Jamelle Bouie.

September 13, 2015

Guests included: Donald Trump, Ben Carson, David Axelrod, Anthony Salvanto, Peggy Noonan, John Heilemann, Peter Baker and Gwen Ifill.

September 6, 2015

Guests included: Carly Fiorina, Newt Gingrich, Buzz Aldrin, Charlie D'Agata, Ben Domenech, Gerald Seib, Jamelle Bouie, Nancy Cordes, Rachel Swaby, David McCullough and Walter Isaacson.

August 31, 2015

Guests included: Bobby Jindal, Mitch Landrieu, Ann Selzer, Mark Zandi, Douglas Brinkley, Mario Tama, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ed O'Keefe, Mark Leibovich, and Julianna Goldman.

August 23, 2015

Guests included: Donald Trump, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Julianna Goldman, Michael Scherer, Anne Gearan, Manu Raju, Ruth Marcus, and Ken Burns.

August 16. 2015

Guests included: John Kasich, Lindsey Graham, Martin O'Malley, Peggy Noonan, Ron Fournier, Robert Costa, Jamelle Bouie, Mike Halperin, and CBS News's Margaret Brennan and Charlie D'Agata.

August 9, 2015

Guests included: Donald Trump, Carly Fiorina, Bernie Sanders, Ben Carson, Cornell William Brooks, Jonathan Martin, Susan Page, Ed O'Keefe and Michael Gerson.

August 2, 2015

Guests included: Donald Trump, Mike Huckabee, Sully Sullenberger, Steven Law, Trevor Potter, Matea Gold, Juliana Goldman, Dan Balz, Reihan Salam, Ron Fournier and Molly Ball.

July 26, 2015

Guests included: Senator Rand Paul, Gov. Bobby Jindal, former Gov. Rick Perry, Sen Joe Manchin, Nancy Cordes, John Heilmann, Jamelle Bouie and Gerald Seib.

July 19, 2015

Guests included Secretary of State John Kerry, Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Frank Luntz, Robert Costa, Gwen Ifill, Mark Leibovich, Ruth Marcus, Margaret Brennan, Jeffrey Goldberg and David Ignatius.

July 12, 2015

Guests included Speaker of the House John Boehner, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Tom Cotton, and our Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan reporting from Vienna. Our panel included Peggy Noonan, Tavis Smiley, Susan Page, and Jeffrey Goldberg.

July 5, 2015

Guests included Margaret Brennan, Michael Morell, Elizabeth Palmer, Jericka Duncan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bob Corker, former Sen. Rick Santorum, Fernando Espuelas, Mike Allen, Peter Baker, and Molly Ball.

June 28, 2015

Guests included: Chad Griffin, Russell Moore, Rep. Paul Ryan, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Trey Gowdy, Gov. John Kaich, Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius, April Ryan and Reihan Salam.

June 21, 2015

Guests included: Sen. Tim Scott, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, Jeff Pegues, Sherrilyn Ifill, Mary Ellen O'Toole, Rep. Devin Nunes, Michael Gerson, David Ignatius, Gwen Ifill and Hugh Hewitt.

June 14, 2015

Guests included Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Robby Mook, Peggy Noonan, Ruth Marcus, Robert Costa and Mark Halperin.

June 7, 2015

Guests included Gov. Chris Christie, former Gov. Rick Perry, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Michael McCaul, Susan Page, Jamelle Bouie, Ron Fournier and CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes

May 31, 2015

Guests included Jeb Bush, CIA Director John Brennan, Peggy Noonan, John Dickerson, David Ignatius and Dan Balz.

May 24, 2015

Guests included: Sen. John McCain, Rep. Adam Schiff, Jerikca Duncan, Clarissa Ward, David Rohde, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Peter Arnett, David Kennerly, Bill Plante and Laura Palmer.

May 17, 2015

Guests included NTSB member Robert Sumwalt, Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Devin Nunes, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Peggy Noonan, David Ignatius and Frank Rich.

May 10, 2015

Guests included former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Newt Gingrich, Stephanie Cutter, John Heilemann, Mark Leibovich, Susan Page, Ron Fournier and Jarrett Bell.

May 3, 2015

Guests included Wyatt Andrews, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, State Sen. Catherine Pugh (D-Maryland), Seth Doane, Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), Tavis Smiley, Sherrilyn Ifill, Ramesh Ponnuru, Julianne Malveaux, Michael Gerson and Michele Norris.

April 26, 2015

Guests included Holly Williams, Orla Fagan, Chris Skopec, Rep. Elijah Cummings, NYPD Commissioner William Bratton, NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller, Tony Perkins, Evan Wolfson, John Dickerson, Ruth Marcus, Kimberly Strassel and Peter Baker.

April 19, 2015

Guests included Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Joe Manchin, former Gov. Martin O'Malley, Dana Milbank, David Catanese, Nancy Cordes, John Dickerson and April Ryan.

April 12, 2015

Guests included John Kerry, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reince Priebus, John Heileman, Peggy Noonan, John Dickerson, Susan Page and David Ignatius.

April 5, 2015

Guests included Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Sen. Rick Santorum, Sarah Warbelow, Margaret Brennan, David Sanger, Jeffrey Goldberg, David Ignatius and Ruth Marcus. Guest host: Norah O'Donnell.

March 29, 2015

Guests included Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Adam Shiff, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Capt. Sully Sullenberger, Sen. Barbara Mikulski, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Chris Dodd, Sen. Olympia Snowe, Manu Raju, Nancy Cordes, Dan Balz and Scott Conroy.

March 22, 2015

Guests included Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Chris Borland, Peggy Noonan, Michael Gerson, Michael Crowley and Margaret Brennan.

March 15, 2015

Guests included John Kerry, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Joe Manchin, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Sherrilyn Ifill, Cornell William Brooks, Dana Milbank, Susan Page, John Heilemann, Peter Baker.

March 8, 2015

Guests included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Trey Gowdy, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Tim Scott, Benjamin Crump, April Ryan, Gerald Seib, Ruth Marcus and Margaret Brennan.

March 1, 2015

Guests included House Speaker John Boehner, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Mike Huckabee, Jeffrey Goldberg, Peggy Noonan, Maria Cardon, Mark Halperin and Kevin Madden.

February 22, 2015

Guests include: Jeh Johnson, Greg Abbott, John McCain, David Axelrod, Danielle Pletka, David Ignatius, Farah Pandith and Michele Flournoy.

February 15, 2015

Guests included: Charlie D'Agata, Denis McDonough, Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. John Lewis, Kimberly Strassel, Jeffrey Goldberg, Sherrilyn Ifill, Peter Baker and Jan Crawford.

February 8, 2015

Guests included: Charlie D'Agata, Holly Williams, Jordan's Minister of Media Affairs Mohammed al-Momani, Rep. Michael McCaul< former National Security Adviser Tom Donilon, Michael Morell, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Jon LaPook, Ruth Marcus, David Sanger, John Harris, and Nancy Youssef.

February 1, 2015

Guests included: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Dick Durbin, former Secretary of State James Baker, Holly Williams, Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh, James Brown, Peggy Noonan, Phil Musser, Stephanie Cutter, John Dickerson, Mark Leibovich and Joseph Califano.

January 25, 2015

Guests included White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, Senator John McCain, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Jarrett Bell, Dana Milbank, Susan Page, Michael Crowley, John Dickerson and Jeffrey Goldberg.

January 18, 2015

Guests include: British Prime Minister David Cameron, White House Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Michael Morell, Stephanie Cutter, Michael Gerson, Mark Halperin and Nancy Cordes.

January 11, 2015

Guests include: Elizabeth Palmer, Eric Holder, Mike Morell, John Miller, Michael McCaul, John Cornyn, Clarissa Ward, Farah Pandith, David Ignatius, Bob Orr, Ruth Marcus, Jim VandeHei and Peter Baker.

January 4, 2015

Guests include: Elijah Cummings, Chuck Schumer, Chris Coons, Newt Gingrich, Mark Updegrove, Gwen Ifill, David Ignatius, Susan Page and Dan Balz.