Watch CBS News
Politics

Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2024

/ CBS News

More than a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online: 
200820092010201120122013201420152016201720182019, 202020212022 and 2023

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Jan. 7

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana
  • Former Rep. Liz Cheney
  • 2024 GOP hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 
  • Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland

First published on January 7, 2024 / 6:40 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.