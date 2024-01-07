Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2024
More than a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online:
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021. 2022 and 2023.
For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana
- Former Rep. Liz Cheney
- 2024 GOP hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.