Multiple rounds of severe storms threaten Minnesota on Monday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 28, 2025

A volatile Monday is likely to bring multiple rounds of severe weather across Minnesota.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for the day.

The first wave of thunderstorms is set to hit in the morning hours, dragging east across the state. The system should move into the Twin Cities between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. This round could produce large hail and pockets of damaging wind.

We'll get a temporary break in the late morning before conditions rapidly reload with rising heat, humidity and storm energy.

In the afternoon and evening, isolated storms could become intense fast, with very large hail, destructive wind gusts and even tornadoes possible.

Southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, is under a moderate risk for severe weather. As you move to the north and west, the threat diminishes, though much of the state is under some sort of risk.

Things turn cooler and breezy on Tuesday, with no storms expected. Rain returns midweek, though the risk for anything severe is low.

