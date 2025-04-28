Power outages impact thousands of Minnesotans amid Monday storms

Thousands of Minnesotans are without power as severe weather moves through the state Monday evening.

As of 5:45 p.m., Xcel Energy's outage map shows nearly 4,000 people in the Twin Cities are without power, with the largest outage impacting communities in Arden Hills, Blaine, Shoreview, St. Paul and Mounds View.

Minnesota Power's outage map shows more than 2,500 customers are without service, mainly in the northern Arrowhead and just east of Grand Rapids.

Severe storms forecast across the state had the potential for hail, strong wind gusts and tornadoes. A tornado watch was in effect until 8 p.m. for more than 24 counties to the south and west.

Anyone who sees a downed power line or debris on one should keep their distance from it and contact the police.

Find more information from the WCCO NEXT Weather Team on severe weather alerts and severe thunderstorms, as well as the dangers of flooding and extreme heat.