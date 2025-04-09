The hidden dangers of flooding in Minnesota — and how to stay safe

4 things you need to know about flooding in Minnesota

4 things you need to know about flooding in Minnesota

4 things you need to know about flooding in Minnesota

Heavy rain tends to get overlooked in favor of the other threats that come with severe weather. But all that water in such a short period can pack a punch.

Here are the four things you need to know about flooding.

Flooding is actually the deadliest threat that comes with storms. Each year in the U.S., on average, more than 100 people are killed by floods. In some cases, flash flooding can develop in minutes, which is why it's important to know if you live or commute in a flood-prone area. Three-quarters of flooding deaths happen at night. Have a safety plan and practice it regularly so you can act quickly if flash flooding is occurring. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide washed-out roads, especially at night. At home, keep important documents in a waterproof container and move valuables to higher levels. If you come across high water when driving, turn around, don't drown. Half of flooding deaths occur in cars. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down or stall your car, and 1 foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. You should also stay off bridges over fast-moving water since they can be washed away without warning. Standard homeowners insurance